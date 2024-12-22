Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, mcu, what if

What If…? Season 3 Ep. 2 Preview: Agatha Harkness Heads to Hollywood

Check out an image gallery and sneak peek at Marvel Animation & Disney+’s What If...? Season 3 Ep. 2: "What If... Agatha Went to Hollywood?"

The final eight chapters of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s What If…? offer the culminating adventure through the multiverse – as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters – with the animated anthology series offering S03E02: "What If… Agatha Went to Hollywood?" (directed by Bryan Andrews, with a story by Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little, and teleplay by Chauncey and Little). That brings us to the following preview images and sneak peek clip released on Sunday night, with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) offering Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) a three-picture temptation…

The series features a voice cast that includes a number of stars reprising their roles – with Season 3 featuring characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder (!!!), and many more. Now, here's a sneak peek at the third and final season of the animated anthology series – with S03E02: "What If… Agatha Went to Hollywood?" set to hit Disney+ screens at 12 am PT (3 am ET):

With a third and final season of What If…? on the way, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, is reassuring fans that the final run will do right by Wright's Uatu while also bringing a proper closure to the animated series. "It feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum shared during an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

The final season's chapters are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Winderbaum, Andrews, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

