What We Do in the Shadows S03E09 Review: A Heartbreaking Farewell?

This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "A Farewell", was just… WOW! Unexpected and incredibly surprising and heartbreaking. Just… wow. Okay, so one of our vampires celebrates their 100th birthday as another bids adieu via "super slumber." This episode totally cons you into thinking you know what is going on until everything turns and suddenly pretty much this whole season has been a little lie… sort of and understandably so. We also get insight as to what sparked a friendship we have seen grow over the course of this season. So with at in mind, the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign is now officially on.

So Nandor (Kayvan Novak) has been trapped in the basement as the team tries to snap him out of the brainwash they believe he has fallen victim to, however is to no avail since Nando still holds on to how he feels and calls each of them out on their BS. He decides to go on a Super Slumber with no intentions of waking up any time soon. Needless to say: the rest do not take it well. For a few reasons actually, but most important? It is Colin's (Mark Proksch) 100th birthday and they receive word from The Guide (Kristen Schaal) that higher ups of the vampiric council are scheduled to pay a visit that same night to see how Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Nandor have progressed. So of course, Nandor gets woken up quite a few times…

During all of this, we see that Laszlo (Matt Berry) is very invested in having everyone sign Colin's birthday card; he even gives a hell of a touching speech for Colin Robinson. However, we get to discover the heartbreaking truth behind his recent bond with Colin this season. They even manage to connect this to earlier in the season when he rips out a page out of a book while Colin was researching energy vampires. Turns out Laszlo found the page where it showed that energy vampires only live to be 100 years old.

While Laszlo has been the funniest, he has not always been my favorite. However, this season of What We Do in the Shadows has managed to turn Berry's character into the most humane and caring out of the bunch. From declining to be in the council because of the political nonsense he knew would come with it to looking to give Colin happy memories during his last few months, he has just become a big, porn-loving teddy bear for me and I just wanted to hug him through the screen. I was not expecting the turn this episode took once he expressed this secret to Nadja and Guillermo (Harvey Guillen). This was such a well-crafted episode that had me laughing so hard from moment one to just crying at the end, a true emotional rollercoaster. I do have to say, having the council pay a visit to see Nandor's body (after Nadja tells them she killed him to get more power) was just hysterical, their examining of Nandor's member had me dying. And having Donal Logue (the Blade connections continue!) on hand was a masterstroke of silly comedic genius.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | A Farewell – Season 3 Ep.9 Preview | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWaelbzmGf0)

Once again, this season of What We Do in the Shadows has just been made up of great episodes so far; there has not been a single weak episode in season 3. They have been able to flesh out and add new sides to the characters so seamlessly without having any of it feel forced. They continue to connect little moments and make it work to further the stories. This season has made me like the show even more than I did, which I did not even think could be possible. I cannot wait to see the final episode and I still hope Colin being gone is some type of joke… I mean, they HAVE to bring him back… right?

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 9 "A Farewell" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "A Farewell", was just... WOW! Unexpected and incredibly surprising and heartbreaking. Just... wow. Okay, so one of our vampires celebrates their 100th birthday as another bids adieu via "super slumber." This episode totally cons you into thinking you know what is going on until everything turns and suddenly pretty much this whole season has been a little lie... sort of and understandably so. We also get insight as to what sparked a friendship we have seen grow over the course of this season.