What We Do in the Shadows S04E04 "The Night Market" Offers Great Deals

This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, S04E04 "The Night Market," was a perfect way to showcase, once again, that our favorite vampires do actually care about one another. Honestly? It was another great outing to add to the growing list of excellence for this show. The storytelling is simply fantastic; when you think you know where things are going, it takes a sharp turn and throws you into a loop… and it is a helluva' ride along the way. It has only been three episodes so far, but this season has my heart, and I am very excited to see how things develop.

So the wraiths are rebelling on Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and they have demands for her to meet, they need some space and some time off… and they need it now. However, Nadja is not as receptive, but they threaten to stop working until they get their way. And so Nadja decides to go to the Night Market to get something very special to change their minds… or one. I laughed so much seeing her haggling. I could not stop giggling at her interactions and the wraiths. Having her buy off the head wraith for the rest to turn around and kill him was brilliant. However, they did get their way: Mondays off, paid, and extra closets for them to sleep at. Considering they rejoined work life quietly right after, I think they are happy with the bargain. I really like this side of Nadja we have gotten to see, I think it suits her.

Can we address how hysterical the train ride to the Night Market was? I cannot believe that was enough to get New Yorkers out of a train, must have smelled really bad. It was the vampiric version of the Midnight Meat Train… (shout out to my editor who loves that movie… haha!) Also, who was Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) saying "I love you" to? This is the second time he is caught on camera kinda shady. Talking about Guillermo, I am convinced Nandor (Kayvan Novak) is the Sheldon version of the vampires. How could he not realize that taking his familiar to a familiar fight would not be a good idea? That said, Guillermo smoked them all. I am glad we get to see badass Guillermo from time to time. Also, will anyone look at that? He could have easily destroyed Nandor. However, it is important to note that Nandor was ready to sacrifice himself to let Guillermo go alive.

And lastly, but by all means not the least… I tend to save the best for last: Not-so-baby Colin (Mark Proksch) and Laszlo (Matt Berry). Between their rehearsal for their musical performances at Nadja's and Laszlo, then going on a quest to show him the real side of fairy tales, he is about to turn Colin into the boring old man he was before. I am sure Laszlo will then wonder what happened along the way, and it will harken back to their "Nature vs. Nurture" conversation. Nonetheless, I love how much Laszlo seems to care about the boy, even when he still refuses to call him Colin. Even Nadja, at one point, asked him to read the kid his fairy tales. I found it endearing… as I found their matching red hair highlights.

This was a phenomenal episode of What We Do in the Shadows that really added some depth to the characters. It is fascinating how it just keeps adding layers upon layers to the characters we already love. Also… Does anyone else think Marwa (Parisa Fakhri) and the Djinn (Anoop Desai) will end up messing around? I mean, considering he admitted he is into messing up people's wishes, I can imagine there must have been something Inceptioned into her mind… ahem. I cannot wait to see rebellious pre-teen Colin that awaits us in the next episode, though.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 4 "The Night Market" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, S04E04 "The Night Market," was a perfect way to showcase, once again, that our favorite vampires do actually care about one another. Honestly? It was another great outing to add to the growing list of excellence for this show. The storytelling is simply fantastic; when you think you know where things are going, it takes a sharp turn and throws you into a loop... and it is a helluva' ride along the way. It has only been three episodes so far, but this season has my heart, and I am very excited to see how things develop.