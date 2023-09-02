Posted in: FX, Review, TV, What We Do In The Shadows | Tagged: fx networks, Review, season 5, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows S05 Finale Review: What's Done Can Be Undone

FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 finale ("A Weekend at Morrigan Manor"/"Exit Interview") was the perfect wrap on an impressive season.

The one-hour, two-episode Season 5 finale of FX's What We Do in the Shadows ("A Weekend at Morrigan Manor" & "Exit Interview") was the perfect bang to end a fantastic run. No cliffhangers this time, and yet, I'm more anxious for the series to return now more than ever. Relationships and characters feel more defined and seem to have fallen into place – but not without surprises along the way. The show manages to successfully answer questions and settle storylines while making us more excited for what is to come now that things are clearer among them now that some things are out of the way.

The first thing I am going to say is… The Guide (Kristen Schaal)!!! After so many conversations with a friend (Hi Christina!), it is true – she was behind it all along, and it was fantastic to see it come together the way it did. I am glad someone other than Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) finally took Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin (Mark Proksch) to task and stood up to their selfish behavior – forcing them to face their lack of empathy and kindness. It was a pretty superb move that showed she is just as unhinged as the rest of them. I mean, I think we should have seen it coming, considering she has taken the place of being the one everyone now treats the way they used to treat Guillermo.

While I imagined it was coming once she pulled out the letter after their dismissal of The Guide's art exhibit, it was still played beautifully by her, and Laszlo actually says something I do not believe to be complete bulls**t, considering how they treat one another and how protective they have become with Guillermo as well. I love seeing how they have all grown and become fuller, more nuanced versions of themselves. Granted, this also leads to Nandor finding out the truth about Guillermo and swearing to kill him off. This also leads to the rest of the vampires covering for Guillermo and helping in their way to keep him alive. Regardless of their wackiness, it is also very sweet.

I also appreciated seeing how Nadja, Laszlo, and Colin went out of their way to visit Guillermo at his hiding place… with Derek (Chris Sandiford). I always feel like giving Derek a hug, though… poor thing. Meanwhile, Nandor found Patton Oswalt to confess his turmoil regarding his turned familiar to… until Oswalt actually offered some great advice. That did not please Nandor at the time, so… ahem… Anyway, I also appreciated seeing Nandor using the best means at his disposal to get to his familiar – through his mother.

I think this episode showcases how much they all have grown and how much tighter as a unit they have become. We find out what happens to a fledgling when the master who turns them has been killed. Nandor realizes Guillermo is not happy as a vampire and gives him a choice to go back, which he actually takes. I think this will lead to more confidence in Guillermo. I am also very happy that Laszlo helps Guillermo bring Derek to the Necromancer (Benedict Wong), who brings him back. Turns out Topher (Haley Joel Osment) still looks like crap but is now better adjusted and offers Derek what he has been wishing for all along: friends.

I do not know what about this episode made me the happiest: Nandor and Guillermo, all the other vampires protecting Guillermo, The Guide finally getting some respect and slowly becoming a slightly appreciated member, or Derek finally finding friends. Side note? I also loved how Guillermo was able to convince his mom not to stake Nandor. Also how Nandor quickly figured out what Guillermo was missing to fully turn… Oh, and snippets of "Vampy-llermo" (Vampire Guillermo). While I wish to have seen more of him, I am glad the core of who he is remains and cannot be changed. I do not know how they always manage it, but this was another strong season with no weak episodes. Every episode of What We Do in the Shadows was fantastic this season, making me wish there were more episodes to go to see how things flourish from here while also appreciating the time to breathe, take it all in, and process. And more Simon the Devious (Nick Kroll) next season, please?

