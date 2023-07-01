Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: preview, season 5, trailer, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows S05: Laszlo's a Samantha; Guillén Wraps ADR

What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén shared an important Season 5 update; Laszlo learns he's a "Samantha" in the newest teaser.

With less than two weeks to go until Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) return for the fifth season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, we've got both a preview and a very important update to pass along. First up, Guillén took to Instagram to announce another important season production milestone. While wrapping filming is always the milestone that every production works towards, it's when the post-production begins to wrap that we get a better sense that the season is "ready." In this case, Guillén confirmed that they had wrapped ADR recording work for the season.

Here's a look at Guillén's post offering the important update. And following that, we have a new teaser (courtesy of FXNow Canada) where Laszlo confirms that his sexual prowess has been tested by a professional. Except that "professional" was a Cosmopolitan magazine quiz – and the "test" was to determine which Sex and the City "icon" he was. We're not surprised…

Here's a look at the newest preview for What We Do in the Shadows – followed by what we know about Season 5 so far:

And here's the official trailer & season overview for What We Do in the Shadows, returning to FX on July 13th:

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Novak as Nandor, Demetriou as Nadja, Berry as Laszlo, Proksch as Colin Robinson, Guillén as Guillermo, and Schaal as The Guide. Joining them this season in recurring roles is Anoop Desai (American Idol) as an acquaintance of Nandor's from his ancestral homeland. In addition, SEAL Team star Parisa Fakhri (SEAL Team) has joined the cast as Marwa, one of Nandor's 37 wives from his days as an ancient warrior in the kingdom of Al Quolanudar. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

