What We Do in the Shadows S05E07 "Hybrid Creatures": Creepy Wild Card

FX's What We Do in the Shadows S05E07 "Hybrid Creatures" was a fantastic and unpredictable wild card of an episode on a number of levels.

This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "Hybrid Creatures," was a fantastic, unpredictable wild card. It seems we now have a little hybrid family of creatures that look like their dad roaming around in Staten Island. This show manages to blur the lines between reality and absurdity in a phenomenal way that manages to take surprising turns and make them work to their advantage.

Well, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) is still giving back to her Antipaxos community, this time in the form of teaching… you know, helping them assimilate to a new culture. Of course, now this is making me think more and more that this curse might be cast by someone nearby who continuously tries getting on Nadja's good side, The Guide (Kristen Schaal). I mean, Nadja does need to open a door to kindness, maybe, but now that Guillermo has become more part of the group, The Guide has taken his place.

Of course, Nadja does not know what she is doing and finally admits to it to the cameras, but the real reason why she leaves her class behind is that she finds someone who promises to make the curse go away, Helen the Magic Woman Johnson (Kerri Kenney). I do not think we have ever seen Nadja being the one being puppeteered around by someone. It was hysterical, but I think Nadja was actually nicer than I expected her to be, even after finding out the chick was cray cray. It was so silly, and yet, I could not stop laughing… as I sip on my Dunkin' latte and grab a bit of my old-fashioned doughnut.

And who would Nadja leave in charge of her class, you ask? No other that Colin (Mark Proksch) and Nandor (Kayvan Novak). So if it was bad before, now it is a completely uncharted territory of inappropriateness and silliness. It seems Colin is not stopping at anything these days, literally & metaphorically letting his balls hang loose while lecturing a class and then taking it outside for a round of singing. I am really liking this pairing, I never thought we would laugh so much with Nandor and Colin duo. Especially after taking the class to the Staten Island museum where Nandor's first garments were being displayed along with his diary full of fantastical scenes they depicted as erotic fiction. I thought it was sweet how Colin changed the whole display and how touched Nandor was by it. Once again, making it clear how he did not care for Nandor's feelings after. I think Colin's upbringing since last season changed some parts of him.

And talking about uncharted territory: Laszlo's (Matt Berry) experiments with Guillermo's (Harvey Guillen) DNA have led to some new insights into Guillermo's condition… maybe? Turns out the animals he has experimented with have become some sort of hybrids Guillermo-look alikes. Pretty disturbing, really… Although a bit less disturbing than the Fullmetal Alchemist chimera, somewhere around without the tragic backstory. Anyway, now Guillermo is the daddy to quite a few creatures he is now not able to kill because they are him. He manages to get them past Laszlo and hide them in an Assisted Living facility where they now pose as emotional support animals.

Pretty creepy yet very funny. I would not have been able to kill them either. That said, even though he manages to get them past Laszlo, there is something I do not buy. There seemed to be an air of knowing in Laszlo when he suggested that Guillermo get rid of them as if he was expecting this from Guillermo. I definitely think this will come back in the future – hopefully sooner rather than later. I am always fascinated by the turns What We Do in the Shadows takes and how they make everything work and still be funny by going all-out… like Colin with his balls.

