What Will Edge Have to Say on WWE Smackdown Tonight?

Fans wondering exactly which WWE Superstar will kill the first ten to fifteen minutes of WWE Smackdown tonight can rest easy knowing: it's Edge. Edge will open up tonight's episode of Smackdown on Fox, the go-home show for the Elimination Chamber PPV happening this Sunday, or at least, is supposedly happening as long as WWE can book the rest of the thing during Smackdown tonight.

A WWE.com press release provides more details:

Edge to kick off SmackDown tonight ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber Last week, 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner and WWE Hall of Famer Edge declared that he will not make the decision as to which World Champion he will face on The Grandest Stage of Them All until after WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday. This is a decision that certainly did not sit well with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Just days before The Rated-R Superstar's announcement, The Head of the Table demanded that Edge acknowledge him as the main event of WrestleMania. Instead, The Big Dog was hit with a surprise Stunner courtesy of his adversary Kevin Owens. Will Edge now come face-to-face with The Head of the Table en route to Sunday's SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match, a career-altering contest where the winner will challenge the Universal Champion on the same night? Find out when The Ultimate Opportunist kicks off Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

What implications will Edge's promo have for Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV? Hopefully, major ones, considering the show is only half booked despite happening in just two days. So far, there are only five matches set for the PPV. Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against five former WWE champions in an Elimination Chamber match. Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, and Sheamus are the superstars competing against McIntyre in the match. In another Elimination Chamber match, Smackdown stars Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Jey Uso, Baron Corbin, and Sami Zayn will compete with the winner earning a title shot the same night against Roman Reigns. Asuka was also set to defend her Raw Woman's Championship against Lacey Evans, but now that Evans is pregnant with Ric Flair's baby, that seems unlikely to happen. Another match that may not happen is the triple threat for the United States Championship, with Bobby Lashley defending against Riddle and Keith Lee. Lee hasn't been on WWE television in weeks since his fiance, Mia Yim, revealed she has COVID, and it's unknown whether Lee will be able to compete on Sunday or not. Whatever happens, Bleeding Cool will be there to cover it, so check back Sunday and give us more of your clicks.