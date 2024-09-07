Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Emmys, pat sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune: Pat Sajak Wins Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host

On Saturday night, former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak was honored with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Host For A Game Show.

As Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White prepare for a new season and a new era for the long-running game show, former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak was honored this weekend with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Host For A Game Show during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night. Over the course of his run as host, Sajak was nominated for an Emmy Award a total of 23 times, taking the top honor in 1993, 1997, and 1998. This year, Sajak was nominated in a category that also included Celebrity Family Feud host Steve Harvey, Jeopardy host Ken Jennings, Weakest Link host Jane Lynch, and Password host Keke Palmer.

"Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there. It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade," Sajak shared in his farewell message ahead of his final show. "And I've always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope, just a game. But gradually it became more than that: a place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations." Sajak ended his message by adding, "What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

Wheel of Fortune: Vanna White Shares Emotional Tribute to Pat Sajak

Before the final day hit, White honored her long-time co-host in an emotional video. "I can't believe that tomorrow is our last show together. I don't know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I'm going to try," White began her heartfelt message. Eight thousand episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did. As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television."

White continued, "But we've also shared so much more behind the scenes. As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones, and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite. We've watched our children grow up together, we've traveled all over the world, we've eaten hundreds of meals together, we've laughed, we've cried, we've celebrated…. Gosh, what an incredible and unforgettable journey we've had, and I've enjoyed every minute of it with you. As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by." White ended with this tearful reminder to Sajak, "You're like a brother to me, and I consider you a true, life-long friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."

Back in September 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak joked about the Wheel of Fortune not going anywhere anytime soon, but he "may go before the show." Having spent over four decades telling people to take their turn spinning a wheel (but no longer forcing them to buy a ceramic Dalmatian), Sajack could apparently see the final unturned title at the end of the tunnel. "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak shared with ET. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

