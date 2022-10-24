While You Were Watching Doctor Who, Colin Baker Was Freaking Out

Last night's Doctor Who: The Power Of The Doctor saw the return to the screen of Sylvester McCoy, Peter Davison, Paul McGann, David Tennant, Jo Martin, and Colin Baker, all playing The Doctor in one form or another, for Jodie Whittaker;'s final swan song. Even Sacha Dawhla got a go, and Ncuti Gatwa made it in at the very end. But for Colin Baker, who reprised his role as The Sixth Doctor, he didn't quite have the viewing experience that everyone else did. He tweeted out the news ten minutes before the end of the episode, "I am stuck in Frankfurt Flight cancelled and tomorrows flights all booked HELP I need to get back to the UK urgently Any advice welcome"

People replying with pictures of TARDISes probably didn't help. The best advice seems a series of trains through the Channel Tunnel. But Nicola Bryant, who played his companion Peri in Doctor Who, shared what many of his fans were feeling, tweeting "Oh no! Poor you. So sorry this has happened. But I have to say it was so lovely to see you back in Doctor Who tonight. xx"

But all seemed to work out, and today Colin Baker thanked his benefactors, tweeting to Doctor Who fan Yvette Jensen, who at been at Timelash, the Doctor Who convention in Germany that Colin Baker had been attending, saying, "I made it home, thank goodness and thank you for your generous help both of you I don't know what I'd have done without you thank you for the food, a lovely thought, A comfortable bed, a cup of tea, good company and a rescue mission, what more could I ask for thank you"

Glad you made it back, Colin! And hope you got a chance to catch up with your performance on the iPlayer…