Why Blake Monroe is a Way Better Name Than Mariah May

The Chadster explains why WWE's brilliant name change from Mariah May to Blake Monroe shows Tony Khan how real wrestling companies operate! 🔥✨

Article Summary Blake Monroe is a way better WWE name than Mariah May, and AEW could never come up with something this great!

Changing her name proves WWE shapes real stars, while Tony Khan just lets talent flounder in his company!

Mariah May getting over in AEW was disrespectful to WWE—thank goodness WWE fixes these kinds of mistakes!

Trademarking Blake Monroe is smart business, showing how WWE protects its talent—not like Tony Khan!

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled 😍✨ to see WWE making another brilliant decision with their latest signing! Last night on WWE NXT, fans were introduced to Blake Monroe, and The Chadster has to say, this name change from Mariah May is pure genius 🧠💡. Tony Khan and his AEW fanboys are probably crying into their White Claws right now, and honestly, they deserve it! 😭🍺

First off, let The Chadster explain why Mariah May getting over outside of WWE using that name was completely disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 😤⚡. She built up recognition and fan support without WWE's guidance, which basically means she was stealing potential WWE audience members! Auughh man! So unfair! 😠💢 By starting fresh as Blake Monroe, she's showing that she understands what she did wrong and is ready to learn the right way to do things in WWE developmental 📚🎯.

But here's what really cheeses The Chadster off about the whole Mariah May situation 🧀😡 – she was part of one of the most important storylines in AEW history, feuding with Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship! This was literally stabbing Triple H right in the back 🔪💔 because Toni Storm is a former WWE star who had the audacity to become a huge star after leaving WWE! The disrespect! And Mariah May participated in making Toni Storm look good, which just shows how Tony Khan manipulates these wrestlers into doing his bidding 🎭👑.

The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan last night, and it was worse than usual 😱🌙. The Chadster was driving the Mazda Miata through a foggy Hollywood Hills road when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, wearing a sparkly dress and screaming "The Glamour is mine, Chad! The Glamour is for the sickos!" 💃✨ He chased The Chadster's sweet Miata through winding mountain roads, getting closer and closer until The Chadster could feel his hot breath on the back of The Chadster's neck 😰💨. Just as Tony Khan reached out to grab The Chadster, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat! Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! 😡🛌

Objectively speaking, Blake Monroe is just a superior name that rolls right off the tongue 👅🎵. It sounds sophisticated, glamorous, and most importantly, it sounds like a WWE superstar! WWE's creative team continues to prove why they're the best in the business at coming up with names that actually work 💪🎪. As the great Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just yesterday, "Blake Monroe has that million-dollar sound that Mariah May never had. WWE knows star power when they see it, and Tony Khan could learn a thing or two about branding if he wasn't so busy trying to copy everything WWE does." See? Even unbiased wrestling journalists with The Chadster's seal of approval recognize WWE's genius! 🏆📰

Most importantly, WWE can own the trademark for Blake Monroe, which is only fair 📋⚖️. They're going to invest time and money teaching her to wrestle the right way – something she clearly never learned properly in Stardom or AEW – so WWE deserves the right to protect their investment! It's just good business sense 💼💰. Why should she be able to profit off WWE's hard work if she ever decides to leave? This is how real companies operate, not like Tony Khan's money-mark operation! 🏢💸

The only tiny criticism The Chadster has – and The Chadster would never question WWE's judgment – is that she's still using "The Glamour" nickname 💎✨. But The Chadster trusts that WWE knows what they're doing, and maybe they're keeping it to show how much better she'll be under proper WWE guidance compared to how she misused it in AEW! 🎯🔥

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when wrestlers think they can just waltz into WWE with names they made famous elsewhere! 😤👑 Thank goodness WWE has the wisdom to fix these mistakes and show these performers the right way to present themselves!

Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan ever got his hands on this talent in the first place! 😡⚡

