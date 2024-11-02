Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, saturday night live, snl, trump

Will Saturday Night Live Seize on Trump's "Intimate" Mic Moment?

With tonight's Saturday Night Live being the final one before the election, will SNL seize on Trump's "intimate" mic moment from Friday night?

Tonight marks the final edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live before voters in the U.S. head to the polls to decide between Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance, so expect some famous faces to return this week. Of course, we're talking about Maya Rudolph, Jim Gaffigan, Andy Samberg, and Dana Carvey – joining James Austin Johnson and Bowen Yang for what will most likely be SNL's "closing message" about the election. But with only hours to go until host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan take the stages of SNL, leave it to Trump to offer some last-minute inspiration – and possibly some last-minute script changes.

During a rally in Milwaukee on Friday night, Trump was faced with a malfunctioning microphone – and he did not take it very well. "You've got to be kidding. Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage?" Trump said from the stage, clearly demonstrating how he's not exactly "grace under pressure." But these were the lines that would prove pretty telling based on where all of this goes: "I get so angry. I'm up here seething. I'm seething. I'm working my ass off with this stupid mic. I'm blowing out my left arm. Now I'm going to blow out my right arm, and I'm blowing out my damn throat, too, because of these stupid people." At one point, Trump also complained about how his mic stands aren't set high enough for him, and in the process of demonstrating that… he appeared to go through the motions of simulating oral sex on an invisible mic.

To be clear, we don't know for sure what he may or may not have been "blowing out" at that moment or if he saw this as something that would help him grab hold of the base of voters he needs – all we know is that it's begging for SNL's response. Here's a look at the clip from Trump's rally on Friday night – the one that's been burning up social media in all of the wrong ways if you're a campaign whose candidate appears to be losing it the closer he crawls to election day this Tuesday:

Here's a look back at the cold opens for the first four episodes of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 (with the first one waiting for you above) to offer you a quick "refresher course" on what we can expect tonight:

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. Bill Burr is set to host on November 9th – with musical guest Mk.gee. Following that, Charli XCX will be taking to the stages of Studio 8H on November 16th as both host and musical guest. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

