Will Seth Rollins Get a New Opponent for SummerSlam Tonight?

WWE SummerSlam is happening tonight, and while The Chadster will probably never again have a party in his pants (thanks, Tony Khan), it's still the biggest party of the Summer, and The Chadster is glad to be your official Bleeding Cool correspondent for the event. You can read The Chadster's live SummerSlam coverage here, but a lot of people are wondering: is eight matches enough? Will WWE give us one more before the show starts? Will Seth Rollins get a new opponent?!

The Chadster doesn't know the answers, but the mere though of an additional match being added to SummerSlam really gets The Chadster's creative juices flowing, so The Chadster thought he would write about it. Seth Rollins was originally scheduled to face Riddle at SummerSlam, but following his attack on Riddle on WWE Raw, the match was canceled, with WWE saying it was due to an injury. Now, The Chadster would never dare question anything WWE says, but some reports say that Riddle is actually fine and the change was a creative one. And if so, that means Seth Rollins could get another opponent, and we, the WWE Universe, could be treated to the greatest SummerSlam of all time!

For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They'll hear ya someday. — Seth "Freakin'" Rollins (@WWERollins) July 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

So who would Seth Rollins face at SummerSlam? The latest rumor, which is sourced from F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez, is that Dolph Ziggler could be made Rollins' opponent at the show tonight. If so, that would be absolutely huge. The Chadster will never be able to overcome the sexual impotence that was forced upon The Chadster when Tony Khan decided to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by launching AEW, but if anything could do it, it would be a match between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins.

Please, please, please, WWE, let this happen! The Chadster would be forever grateful! WWE SummerSlam's Kickoff show starts at 7PM tonight, and The Chadster will be watching. It you're a true wrestling fan, you will be too.