Riddle vs. Rollins Dropped from SummerSlam; Rollins Speaks Out

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins will no longer happen at WWE SummerSlam this weekend, the company revealed on The Bump podcast. According to the podcast, Riddle suffered a "brachial plexus" injury and is no longer cleared to compete.

The supposed injury to Riddle occurred during an attack by Rollins on WWE Raw this week.

However, despite the official reason, Fightful Select reports that Riddle is fine and the card change is due to a creative shift. Seemingly adding credence to that claim, Rollins took to Twitter to break kayfabe by apologizing to fans for the change, rather than to gloat over putting his rival out of action.

For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They'll hear ya someday. — Seth "Freakin'" Rollins (@WWERollins) July 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

With Rollins vs. Riddle off the card, the current lineup for SummerSlam is as follows: Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Woman's Championship against Becky Lynch. Liv Morgan will defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. The Usos will defend the Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits with Jeff Jarrett serving as special referee. Bobby Lashley will defend the United States Championship against Theory. Logan Paul will face The Miz. Pat McAfee will take on Baron Corbin. And The Mysterious will face Judgment Day in a No DQ match. Additionally, Theory has promised to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the winner of Reigns vs. Lesnar. SummerSlam takes place this Saturday, July 30th, and will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network.