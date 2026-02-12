Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Will Trent

Will Trent Season 4: Check Out Images & More for S04E07: "CALL PAUL"

Check out preview images, a trailer, and an overview for ABC's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent Season 4 Episode 7: "CALL PAUL."

Article Summary Will Trent Season 4 Episode 7, "CALL PAUL", features the return of Paul Campano and a tense murder case.

Episode 8, "We’re Looking for a Vampire", leads Will and Caleb into a chilling, blood-drained homicide mystery.

Check out the official overviews, trailer, and preview for the upcoming two episodes on ABC.

Kevin Daniels is promoted to series regular as Det. Franklin Wilks in Will Trent Season 4.

We've got an early look at what's ahead for the next two weeks when it comes to ABC and Showrunners Liz Heldens & Daniel Thomsen's Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent. First up, we have an official overview, trailer, and image gallery for S04E07: "CALL PAUL" (with the return of Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Paul Campano), as well as the official overview for S04E08: "We're Looking for a Vampire."

Will Trent Season 4: Episodes 7 & 8 Previews

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 7: "CALL PAUL" – A chilling suburban murder pushes Will and Faith into the mind of a meticulous killer. As his empathy edges toward obsession, the return of Paul Campano, his volatile former foster brother, threatens to unravel both the case and Will's inner balance.

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 8: "We're Looking for a Vampire" – A woman found drained of her blood pulls Will and Caleb into a chilling case, leading to a suspect who mirrors Will's pain. Meanwhile, Amanda is forced to confront her lingering trauma.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI. The ABC series stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba.

Over the summer, we learned that Kevin Daniels (Det. Franklin Wilks) had been promoted to series regular, beginning with the upcoming season. Over the course of the show's three-season run, the Atlanta police detective has served as Angie's (Erika Christensen) AA sponsor and a reliable presence within the team. Personally, it's a good call, and it will be interesting to see him be able to take a more on-screen, hands-on approach to the cases.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Howard Deutch, Ellen Marie Blum, and Ramón Rodriguez. Heldens and Thomsen also serve as showrunners.

