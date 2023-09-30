Posted in: Opinion, Star Trek, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, opinion, twitter, william shatner

William Shatner Calls Out Elon Musk Again Over Fake Twitter/X Accounts

William Shatner is reminding the Twitter/X world again how Elon Musk's monthly subscription service isn't stopping fraudulent accounts.

It's hard to tell who needs who more these days. Twitter & Tesla mogul Elon Musk, who tries to continue to justify his actions on his fledgling social media platform, including a maligned rebrand to X (*groan*) or Star Trek and Twitter stalwart Canadian actor William Shatner, who is doing everything he can to politely tell Musk how much he's messing things up. Among Shatner's complaints is a major one where Musk's attempt to decrease fraudulent accounts by stressing Twitter's subscription services is strongly backfiring, assuming scammers won't fork over $8 a month to pose as their favorite celebrities. Shatner's latest response (he's also pinned it) has brought another fraudulent account that's posing as him in an act of "I told you so."

"I'm going to bring this up again. [Support] on this platform has gone downhill, [Elon Musk]. There is at least one fake account pretending to be me and how do I get rid of it? By uploading my driver's license to prove I'm me. This was an issue 10+ years ago (as you can see by the tweet below) [Jack] and his cofounder Ev dealt with the issue & support changed. Now we are back to square one? My answer is the same; go fix your processes because I'm not going to comply with this stupidity. Until then I apologize to my followers who may get tricked by a fake Bill. I care but Twitter obviously does not. 🤷🏼😞" Shatner pinned the post while also tagging former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey with two screenshots featuring the fraudulent account with 51 followers and Twitter's policy on fraudulent accounts.

Back in March, Shatner brought up the issue, stating the obvious for the first time back in March when Musk announced the controversial policy. Not that the billionaire has learned since then, considering he's back to "joking" about making Twitter a subscription-only service as competitors (including fellow social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg) scramble to try to provide alternatives like Meta's Threads, Mastadon, BlueSky, and others.

I'm going to bring this up again. @Support on this platform has gone downhill, @elonmusk. There is at least one fake account pretending to be me and how do I get rid of it? By uploading my driver's license to prove I'm me. This was an issue 10+ years ago (as you can see by the… https://t.co/3xlPPrScZW pic.twitter.com/DFrfIaavu0 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

