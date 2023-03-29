Star Trek: William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense Star Trek icon William Shatner tweeted a rebuttal to Elon Musk's plan to recoup some of his billions by making folks pay for blue checkmarks.

William Shatner offered his latest rebuttal to CEO Elon Musk's reasoning for his latest Twitter decisions. The Star Trek icon originally wrote, "Hey [Elon Musk], what's this about blue checks going away unless we pay Twitter? I've been here for 15 years, giving my & witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you're telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this-the Colombia Records & Tape Club?" To which Musk responded, "It's more about treating everyone equally. There shouldn't be a different standard for celebrities imo." In a thread, Shatner manages to poke holes in Musk's social media tryst in his latest thread.

Star Trek Icon William Shatner / Twitter Mogul Elon Musk" Round III

"That would be wonderful in a perfect [world] where equality thrives. Yet that's not reality, is it? Somewhere, Twitter lost its way. Blue [check]s were guardrails to legitimacy, not meaningless status symbols. Twitter does [prohibit sign] to stop a @WlLLlAMSHATNER (4 Ls)from being verified with a [credit card]…" Shatner begins. "So while those are nice sentiments my friend; you already know each & every celebrity, gvt agency & well known person who are verified. The $7/mo "equality" claim seems like a money grab.[fingers pointing up, to the right] There's nothing wrong with money grabs if you are clear upfront. You aren't. [winking face]"

Until then, Shatner's opting to wait to see if Musk comes to his senses as his company continues to circle down the drain and plummet in value, "My choice is to wait for Twitter's new guardrails; which invariably will go up after some false blue check incident happens & see if I qualify. Until then I'll go #checkless: that's the true equality standard [emoji]…or is it in [emojis] I guess we will see. My best, #BluelessBill." Who knows what will be in the next chapter in the epic battle of (nit)wits? You can check out the thread below.

