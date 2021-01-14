With Country in Peril, Mick Foley Asks: Is America Great Again?

Pro wrestling legend Mick Foley posed a question to all of the Trumpbronies who supported WWE Hall of Famer President Donald Trump over the past four years: Is America Great Again? Foley, who was outspoken against President Trump ahead of the November election and has continued to criticize him since tested positive for COVID-19 himself in December. Trump was impeached for a second time yesterday after fomenting the MAGATs into storming the U.S. Capitol and murdering a police office while attempting to also harm U.S. representatives and senators as well as Vice President Mike Pence.

Foley took to Twitter to write: "4,327 dead in a single day from COVID. The attempted overthrow of our democracy on January 6. Unprecedented security surrounding the inauguration. Threats of armed protests at all 50 statehouses. IS AMERICA GREAT AGAIN?"

Foley is part of a growing coalition of pro wrestlers angry at their former colleague and his devout followers, the Trumpbronies, for bringing the United States of America to the brink of destruction to assuage his own massive ego.

Foley also recently called on Vince McMahon to remove Donald Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame. "This is on you, Mr President. Every single injury today is on you," Foley tweeted in response to violence at the violent insurgency of Trumbronies at the Capitol on January 6th. He added: "Hey Vince – how about throwing this sorry son of a bitch out of our Hall of Fame @VinceMcMahon."

But McMahon, a longtime friend of Trump's who, along with his wife Linda, has heavily supported Trump's campaign with financial donations and seems unlikely to turn against him, even as Trump threatens the very fabric of America democracy. Linda McMahon even served in Trump's cabinet before switching to head up the America First Super PAC, which also helped fund the assault on the Capitol last week.