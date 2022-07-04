With The Walking Dead Wrapping Up Its Run, Where's All The Hype?

Can someone clear something up for me? AMC's The Walking Dead is ending its run after 11 seasons this fall… right? Because so far this summer? You can't tell… and that's the point. This isn't the regular between-seasons time like we've had in the past. This is the long-running series' last midseason break ever. So taking that into consideration as well as how much the franchise has meant to AMC over the past decade (with two more spinoffs on the way) and how globally successful it still continues to be, what gives? I was expecting something like, "AMC's Summer of the Walking Dead" with marathons, retrospectives, things like that, and how smoothly it could be tied into pushing AMC+. But ever since the teaser below dropped (aside from some great Instagram posts from DP Duane Charles Manwiller showing what filming was like behind the scenes), things have been eerily quiet. Now, I know this could all change in a week and this will seem very dated but I hope AMC really gives the series the respectful goodbye that it deserves. And one way they can do that? Don't drop the series finale early!!! Sorry, but that's taking on a ton more urgency now that time's inching closer.

Though we're still a few months away from the final chapters hitting our screens (and we get some clarity on the spinoff confusion), we do have a teaser offering some interesting glimpses into what's to come with Season 11 Part 3. The following clip finds Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) comparing notes, Daryl and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) hiding from Commonwealth soldiers, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) not looking so well, Carol (Melissa McBride) being the kind of shady we need right now, and Daryl bringing "Rick Grimes" back into the conversation. AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres this fall, as the long-running series begin its final run:

And here's a look at the first official teaser for the spinoff horror anthology Tales of the Walking Dead, premiering on August 14: