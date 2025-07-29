Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Wolfenstein

Wolfenstein: Amazon MGM, Patrick Somerville Developing Series Adapt

Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven) and Amazon MGM Studios are adapting the popular video game franchise Wolfenstein as a television series.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios is developing a Wolfenstein TV series adaptation with Patrick Somerville as showrunner.

The series draws from the iconic video game franchise featuring B.J. Blazkowicz fighting Nazis and the occult.

Executive producers include Somerville, Kilter Films' Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy, and MachineGames' Jerk Gustafsson.

Wolfenstein has sold over 5.24 million copies and marks Kilter Films' second game-to-TV project after Fallout.

Before Doom helped revolutionize the first-person shooter video game genre, killing demons, Apogee's id Software repurposed Muse Software's original isometric games Castle Wolfenstein (1984) and Beyond Castle Wolfenstein (1984) into the FPS classic Wolfenstein 3-D in 1992. As the franchise evolved over the years, leading to its current owners in Bethesda, the theme has remained the same in the immortal words of creator Patrick Somerville of the new Wolfenstein TV adaptation for Amazon MGM Studios, "The story of killing Nazis is evergreen." While the plot's being kept under wraps, according to Variety, the original games followed William "B.J." Blazkowicz, an American Army captain, as he becomes a one-man army to fight against the Axis powers during World War II behind enemy lines while uncovering Nazi experiments and their attempts to tap into the occult.

'Wolfenstein' TV Series: What We Know…

Somerville, who's also been tapped to act as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, will head Wolfenstein under his chaoticgood.tv production banner. Joining him to executive produce are Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham under Kilter Films. James Altman of Keyframe Films and Jerk Gustafsson of Wolfenstein developer MachineGames will also serve as executive producers.

The Wolfenstein franchise spawned 14 games, with the most recent being the VR game Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, developed by MachineGames and published by Bethesda, and overall, the franchise tallied over 5.24 million copies in sales. There was a 2012 series in development, but it never moved forward. Should Prime Video move forward with the adaptation, it would be the second video game-to-TV adaptation for Kilter films after the critically-acclaimed Fallout from Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner that stars Ella Purnell, set to release its second season in December and already renewed for a third.

Somerville is no stranger to over-the-top action with his start in Fox's 24 franchise, starting with the limited sequel series Live Another Day in 2014. He's also written several limited series, including Station Eleven for HBO Max, Netflix's Maniac, the HBO supernatural series The Leftovers, and the HBO Max psychological thriller Made for Love.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!