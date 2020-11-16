Wonder Girl: CW, Berlanti Prods Developing DC Series with Latina Lead

Just yesterday, we were discussing how 2020 and 2021 were going to be a big year when it comes to The CW's Arrowverse, as Batwoman sees Ruby Rose leaving and Javicia Leslie joining the second season as Ryan Wilder. Meanwhile, The Flash earns the title as the "senior" series of the group, as the Melissa Benoist-starring Supergirl ends its run with an extended sixth season. And while the fate of the Green Arrow and the Canaries pilot remains in limbo, Superman & Lois and previous DC Universe series Stargirl have joined the line-up, and Black Lightning is setting up a backdoor pilot for Painkiller (Jordan Calloway). Now comes word from Deadline Hollywood that Queen of the South executive producer/co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez, Berlanti Productions, and the network are teaming up to develop Wonder Girl, a drama series based on the DC Comics characters created by Joëlle Jones.

Written by Rodriguez, Wonder Girl will center on Yara Flor, a Latina Dreamer born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God who learns that she is Wonder Girl. With her newfound power and in the persona of Wonder Girl, Yara must fight the evil forces that would seek to destroy the world. If moved on to series, the narrative would focus on Yar's origin story (with the character playing a prominent role in the Wonder Woman universe on the comics side of things). Rodriguez is executive producing with Berlanti Prods.' Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden; Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The CW's Arrowverse has been making an effort to create a superhero universe more reflective of the world around it. Batwoman introduced the first gay lead character — male or female, while Black Lightning introduced the first Black lead of a live-action DC superhero series. Wonder Girl would represent the first Latina superhero title character of a DC TV series.