Wonder Man: Cretton Still On Series; Filming Resuming This Month

Though Destin Daniel Cretton will no longer direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, he will continue working on Marvel Studios' Wonder Man series.

Marvel Studios is expected to resume Wonder Man filming later this month.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leads, with Ben Kingsley returning to MCU.

Disney+'s Wonder Man series was co-created by Cretton and showrunner Andrew Guest.

When we last checked in with how production was going on Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise)-starring Wonder Man, it… well, it wasn't in production. And that had to do with the WGA strike getting underway – joined by SAG-AFTRA that summer. But now that the WGA strike is over thanks to a new deal and SAG-AFTRA looking to ratify their new deal this week, production rumblings are beginning to resume. And nowhere are the rumblings louder than with Marvel Studios' MCU. Earlier today, we learned that Destin Daniel Cretton will no longer be directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – with reports that Marvel Studios is looking to move away from Jonathan Majors' multiversal villain to focus on another "big bad." But what does that mean for his and showrunner Andrew Guest's Wonder Man?

Reports are that Cretton is still continuing with the streaming series, executive-producing & directing the first two episodes of the Abdul-Mateen II, Sir Ben Kingsley (reprising his MCU role, returning as Trevor Slattery), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter, Tales of the Walking Dead), and Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead, Swagger)-starrer. Set to join Echo under the new "Marvel Spotlight" banner, the series is expected to resume filming sometime after Thanksgiving. So in the midst of all of the shake-ups going on over at Marvel Studios, it looks like we got a confirmation on a project that's actually still happening ( for now, at least).

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run. But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be a serious understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).

