Posted in: Cosplay, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cosplay, wonder woman

Wonder Woman Lynda Carter's Cosplay Confidence Boost Saves The Day

Pop culture icon Lynda Carter offered her support to ALL cosplayers out there looking to cosplay Wonder Woman: "Wonder Woman dwells within"

When you spend a good chunk of your day covering news and writing opinions on a range of topics that are the most fun-loving and cheerful, it's a nice reboot to our brains when we can report on something very cool and very decent. It's especially nice when it involves two of our favorite subjects. First, we have Wonder Woman and pop culture icon Lynda Carter, who's been in our hearts since we crushed on her hard during her live-action run as one of DC Comics' trinity (alongside Superman and Batman). Whether it was fighting the good fight for VP Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz ahead of last November's POTUS election or helping Ryan Reynolds raise money for the SickKids Foundation (aka The Hospital for Sick Children), Carter remains an active fighter when it comes to important social issues.

Second, we have cosplaying – the lifeblood of any self-respecting convention or fan event. The time, hard work, and dedication that these artists put into their craft is truly amazing – and they do it because of the love they have for their favorite characters – whether it's television, films, comics, video games, books, or other media. What we love the most is how cosplaying is a form of expression where you can be whoever you want to be – you're only limited by your imagination.

So it can be heartbreaking when we read about a cosplayer who questions cosplaying one of their favorite characters because of their race or gender – and aggravating as f**k when that kick to their confidence comes from a**holes who think they have the right to tell folks who they can and can't cosplay as. That was the case earlier today. "It's kind of wild that I almost did not make this cosplay because some people felt I shouldn't cosplay Diana because I'm Black. I'm so glad I never listened! I really enjoyed making this cosplay! I love Wonder Woman! I love characters that represent strength and kindness," one cosplayer wrote. Thankfully, Carter wasn't having any of that, responding exactly how a hero would. "Excuse me? Of course, you should cosplay! Wonder Woman dwells within. EVERYONE knows this. Bibi…you are a Wonder Woman. Love the cape!"

Excuse me? Of course you should cosplay! Wonder Woman dwells within. EVERYONE knows this. Bibi…you are a Wonder Woman. Love the cape!💕 https://t.co/oVbak5Nrfd — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) April 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Well, Carter's kind words reached our other Wonder Woman, who posted her appreciation for Carter's support: "Thank you so so much [Lynda Carter] for the love and approval!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!