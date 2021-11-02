Worked Shoot: Kevin Owens References Contract Status on WWE Raw

Kevin Owens set the hearts of dirt sheet writers all a'flutter on WWE Raw this week when he seemingly mentioned his own contract status live on television. But was Owens shooting on TV? Or was he engaging in WWE's latest attempt to capitalize on its own fanbase's dislike of its product to create a worked shoot angle based on backstage politics that's more entertaining than anything that happens inside a WWE ring?

Hola, amigos! It is I, your El Presidente, taking a break from my exciting career in international despotism to bring you the latest wrestling news and hot goss. Viewers of Monday Night Raw this week — that is, if there are any left — may have noticed an interesting comment from Kevin Owens during a promo on the show between Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and WWE Champion Big E. Owens said that he would keep on fighting for "three months" or "three years," and it has the Internet Wrestling Community's panties all up in a bunch over the idea Owens was referencing his contract status.

Just take a look at the prominent dirt sheet writers who picked up on the story, comrades:

"It might be for 3 more months or 3 more years, every time I'm on WWE Raw, I'll give the fans something to remember" – Kevin Owens His WWE contract is up in three months — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

"It might be for 3 more months, or 3 more years, that doesn't matter. What matters is every single time I'm on Raw, you can believe I will do everything I can to give the WWE Universe something to remember." – Kevin Owens on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FidDKXQ0ip — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

So did Owens go off script and make a reference to his contract status live on Raw? Well, kind of, comrades. More likely, Owens was scripted to say that line, and the reason is that interest in WWE's storylines has gotten so low, the Fed has no choice but to resort to constant worked shoot style drama to maintain fan interest. By referencing Owens' contract status, WWE causes fans to wonder whether Owens might go to AEW, which is a far more interesting prospect than whether Owens will face Seth Rollins or Big E in a formulaic series of rematches on WWE television until the end of the year.

In that way, Owens' situation is no different than the situation with Charlotte Flair, whose supposed backstage drama with Becky Lynch and concern over creative direction is yet another classic WWE worked shoot style angle. If you need any more evidence that these angles are 100% WWE-approved, look no further than the tweet from Ryan Satin above. That guy has his nose so far up Vince McMahon's asshole he can smell the steak wraps Vince had for breakfast this morning. If he's tweeting about it, you know it came from the WWE creative team. Haw haw haw haw!

As to whether Owens really will leave WWE when his contract is up in three months, that would certainly be the smart thing to do if he values good wrestling and good storytelling. Then again, maybe he likes money more. We'll find out in three months, comrades! Until next time: socialism or death!