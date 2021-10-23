Charlotte Flair And Becky Lynch Reportedly Had It Out Last Night

If you watched SmackDown last night, you'll of course know that it wasn't a great show overall, but the closing segment was without question the worst part of the show. Not only was the whole situation of SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair trading their titles as a result of the WWE Draft absolutely stupifying, but there was also an uncomfortable air around the whole segment, a sort of awkward feeling that you get as a wrestling fan that's seen a lot and can feel when something has gone a bit off the rails.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, those feelings were on the mark as he's reporting that not only did the segment contain some genuine tension between the two superstars, but that it did get away from them a bit.

"We are told by several who were privy to the situation that Flair was voicing that she didn't want to look weak nor did she want her title reign to look weak during the segment. Despite those concerns, the segment went on as planned to close SmackDown.

According to Johnson, Flair tossing her title on the ground instead of handing it to Becky was unplanned, as was Lynch tossing her belt at Flair. And the issues didn't end there, as reportedly there was a backstage confrontation between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair after SmackDown ended.

"We are told at that point, there was a confrontation between Lynch and Flair over Flair allegedly disrespecting Lynch by "trying to make her look bad", as one source stated, during the segment and there were loud words between the two. We are told that the situation was heated but did not get physical. "

So it looks like a classic battle of egos here and honestly, the lousy quality of the segment and their being forced to go through with it probably only turned up the tension. If nothing else, it's probably for the best that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are on separate shows and won't have to see each other, much less work together, on a weekly basis.