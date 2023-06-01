World War 3? Kenny Omega Forming International Alliance to Bully WWE Don Callis & Konosuke Takeshita plot against WWE! AEW's alliance could ignite World War 3? The Chadster reveals all. 😡💥🌎

AEW Dynamite last night saw a dang escalation in the ongoing angle between Don Callis and Kenny Omega, and The Chadster is seriously cheesed off by it. With Callis's betrayal at Double or Nothing by bringing out Konosuke Takeshita to assist The BCC in beating The Elite, things just went from bad to worse for WWE loyalists like The Chadster.

During the first backstage segment on Dynamite, Alex Marvez was trying to get an update on the condition of The Elite after Double or Nothing. The Elite members talked about how The BCC brought out the worst in them, and Hangman Page added his thoughts on their tactics. Then Page noted that Kenny Omega wasn't even in Canada but still wasn't there to face the music. The Chadster has to hand it to Omega for dodging the issue 🙄

The second segment on Dynamite was even more infuriating! 😡 Tony Schiavone was in the ring to interview Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. In a tear-jerking declaration, Callis complained about being a victim and claimed that Takeshita is better than legends like Okada and even Kenny Omega. Can you believe the audacity of this guy?!

Takeshita chimed in, vowing to "destroy the Elite" and end Kenny Omega. Then Callis went on to say he's building a new family to cut the Elite out of All Elite Wrestling. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Auughh man! So unfair!

If what they're suggesting is true, and Kenny Omega is in Japan to bring in some friends from NJPW for the Forbidden Door joint PPV, this is nothing less than an international collusion against WWE! How can Tony Khan let this happen in AEW? Doesn't he know that wrestling is supposed to be about respect and tradition?

The Chadster finally had enough, and when The Chadster told Keighleyanne about all this, even she agreed that this could lead to an international incident and maybe even start World War 3 🌍💥. That's right, folks, Tony Khan is not only ruining The Chadster's marriage, but now he's trying to destroy all life on Earth by inciting global chaos through his wrestling promotion 🌪️.

Go ahead, Tony, continue using AEW to try and bury WWE and The Chadster's happiness, but just know that your actions have consequences, mister. And to let you in on a little secret, The Chadster has a few friends in high places, like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, who are willing to take a stand against AEW through objective, unbiased journalism 💪📰.

To all the wrestling fans out there, be aware that AEW and Tony Khan have crossed the line. The Chadster believes that we, as a united wrestling community, must tell Tony Khan enough is enough! This has gone on for far too long and it's time he faces what he has done to the wrestling industry and, potentially, the world 🌎.

It's time to stand up for The Chadster, for WWE, and for everyone who loves good, wholesome sports entertainment 🤼‍♂️. Are you with The Chadster?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!