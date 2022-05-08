WrestleMania Backlash Preview: Predictions, Start Time, How to Watch

WrestleMania is such a big event, it can no longer be contained to just one day. In fact, it can no longer be contained to just one month! Following April's massive two-night WrestleMania Premium Live Event, WWE will follow up tonight with WrestleMania Backlash. The Chadster is here to tell you all about the show, who The Chadster thinks should win the matches, and how you can prove yourself to be a worthy WWE fan like The Chadster by tuning in.

If you're planning to do that, here's the info straight from WWE on how:

This Sunday, WrestleMania Backlash streams live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT​​​​. In addition, get expert analysis with WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff, this Sunday beginning at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE.com, Peacock and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night's action.

WrestleMania Backlash Full Card Preview and Predictions

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

What story could be more tragic than the dissolution of the epic friendship between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. As The Chadster's all-time favorite wrestler, Baron Corbin holds a special place in The Chadster's heart, so The Chadster was heartbroken to see Moss fail to live up to Corbin's expectations by allowing Corbin to lose to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. Moss deserved the beatdown Corbin gave him as a result, and he deserves to lose here as well, hopefully kicking off a winning streak that will see Corbin catapulted to the top of the card to replace the potentially outgoing Roman Reigns. This match will be the start of the Baron Corbin era of WWE, and The Chadster is here for it.

Who The Chadster Wants to Win: Happy Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

There are a lot of qualities that go into making a great wrestler, but the most important one of all is size. If you disagree, then it just goes to show that you have absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it. If Mr. McMahon values the size of a wrestler over every other factor, The Chadster is certainly not going to disagree. As a result, it makes the most sense for Omos to go over at WrestleMania Backlash, proving Vince McMahon right and all of the haters wrong!

Who The Chadster Wants to Win: Omos

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Damian Priest is banned from ringside for this WrestleMania rematch that pits AJ Styles against Dark Edge, the evil version of Edge who has turned to the dark side as part of a very comprehensible and well-thought-out storyline. Edge and Priest are the ones with storylines, while Styles has kind of just been floating around aimlessly since breaking up with Omos, so it would make sense for Edge to win here. Then again, that would mean Edge beat Styles twice, which would go against the principles of 50/50 booking that WWE and The Chadster strongly adhere to. But The Chadster predicts this feud could use a swerve, so The Chadster's prediction is that Styles loses at WrestleMania Backlash and then actually joins with Edge and Priest to become Dark AJ Styles. WWE, feel free to use The Chadster's idea, free of charge. You've given The Chadster so much over the years and it's time The Chadster gives something back.

Who The Chadster Wants to Win: Edge

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey – Smackdown Women's Championship I Quit Match

Charlotte got the win at WrestleMania, so the principles of 50/50 booking that have been just so successful for WWE over the years indicate that Rousey will win the title at WrestleMania Backlash. Some fans might take issue with this, but it's nothing WWE can't drown out with some fake crowd noise. It's an I Quit match, and The Chadster can't see Rousey losing that anyway, so it's likely that the entire reason Charlotte won at Mania is so that the 50/50 booking could be contained. The Chadster is so in awe of Vince McMahon for his incredible planning skills.

Who The Chadster Wants to Win: Ronda Rousey

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

This is another rematch from WrestleMania, where Cody got the win, so 50/50 booking dictates that Rollins should go over here. But The Chadster is not so sure that will happen. With Roman Reigns possibly getting ready to literally stab Vince McMahon in the back and leave WWE for Hollywood, WWE needs someone to step into his shoes, and Cody could be that guy. If so, he'll need to show he truly is a standout star, and what better way to do that than by getting two wins over an opponent in a row?! It would be practically unheard of. The Chadster isn't so happy about a guy who previously literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back by forming AEW, but he did the right thing and returned to WWE in the end, and besides, The Chadster is not going to question Vince McMahon's decision-making, which would show that The Chadster understands absolutely nothing about the wrestling business. If Vince McMahon is a Cody Rhodes fan, then dang it, so is The Chadster!

Who The Chadster Wants to Win: Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre and RKBro vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos

The main event of WrestleMania Backlash is so incredible, it is literally blowing The Chadster's mind. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and RKBro vs. The Usos are two matches that could easily headline a Premium Live Event on their own, but WWE has put them both together to make this six-man tag match. If this was a PPV, The Chadster would buy it twice, but WWE has given The CHadster such a gift by making it available to stream on Peacock. The Chadster might just buy it on PPV anyway though, because WWE deserves even more o The Chadster's money for giving him this match. The Chadster would be happy with any outcome, but since WWE is setting up McIntyre vs. Reigns for the big show in Wales, it would make the most sense for McIntyre and RKBro to win here, setting up the 50/50 booking win for Reigns in Wales. Unless Reigns gets the win here, virtually guaranteeing that Drew McIntyre will be the next undisputed WWE champion! Wow! Truly this is the greatest main event of the greatest PLE of all time!

Who The Chadster Wants to Win: The Chadster will be happy either way.

WrestleMania Backlash is shaping up to be, perhaps, the greatest moment in The Chadster's life. After watching this PPV, The Chadster suspects he might even be able to overcome the sexual impotence that has plagued The Chadster since the start of AEW. Oh, The CHadster would be so grateful to WWE if that happened. Thank you so much in advance WWE, on behalf of The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, who has truly been the one to suffer thanks to the personal vendetta of Tony Khan, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!