Dominik Mysterio had to serve hard time in prison, but Tony Khan, who continually harasses The Chadster through booking AEW television shows, remains free.

Rey Mysterio faced off against his son Dominik in an emotional and high-stakes match. The entrances were nothing short of incredible, with Dominik arriving in a prison van 😲 and Rey Mysterio being driven to the ring by none other than Snoop Dogg. 🚘🎶 The crowd was on fire 🔥, showing their support for WWE's superior storytelling, unlike AEW.

Throughout the match, Dominik demonstrated his cunning by using underhanded tactics to dominate his father. 😈 However, Rey Mysterio's resilience and the support of his fellow wrestlers from the new Latino World Order helped him make a stunning comeback. 💪🏼🌟 In the end, Rey Mysterio emerged victorious, defeating his son with a 619 and a frog splash. 🌟🐸

In conclusion, The Chadster believes that the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood was a true testament to WWE's unparalleled storytelling and in-ring action. 😍👏🏼 The emotional weight of the father vs. son narrative, combined with the jaw-dropping moves and suspenseful twists, proved once again that WWE is the undisputed leader in the world of professional wrestling. 🌟🤼🔥

The Chadster is truly honored to have witnessed the greatest wrestling match of all time.

