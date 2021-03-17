WrestleMania Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

WWE fans worried that they might not have the opportunity to contract the coronavirus at the tail-end of the pandemic by attending a live WWE event can once again rest easy. After WWE initially announced and then canceled the on-sale date for WrestleMania tickets, the sale is back on with a new on-sale date of Friday, March 19th. A presale will take place on Thursday, March 18th, for registered buyers as well.

A press release sent out by WWE has all the details:

WrestleMania® Tickets on Sale This Friday, March 19 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WrestleMania is back in business, and tickets to the two-night event will now go on sale this Friday, March 19 starting at 10 AM ET. Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale starting tomorrow, March 18 at 10 AM ET, can register at www.wrestlemania.com/presale. Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com. WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

WrestleMania will be the first main roster WWE show to feature a live audience in over a year. NXT has featured live crowds in the COVID Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center, but those crowds will be tiny in comparison to the number of people WWE will attempt to pack into Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Of course, WWE will do its best to protect attendees from the spread of coronavirus, but ask yourself this: if they haven't been able to keep it from spreading amongst their own staff and talent despite having complete control over that environment, how good of a job do you really think they'll be able to do with potentially thousands of pro wrestling fans, a group already not known for their attention to hygiene?

Yeah. So good luck with that, WWE fans! Of course, if you've already been vaccinate, you have nothing to fear but the pervasive scent of BO, so by all means, get your tickets as soon as possible.