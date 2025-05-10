Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe backlash

WWE Backlash Preview: Get Ready for WWE to Destroy AEW Tonight

The Chadster previews WWE Backlash, the most STACKED card ever! Meanwhile, Tony Khan continues his obsession with ruining The Chadster's life. White Claws ready! 🔥

Article Summary WWE Backlash features the most stacked card ever, totally exposing AEW's weaknesses—Tony Khan can't compete!

John Cena vs. Randy Orton defines true wrestling greatness, not whatever Tony Khan books in AEW!

WWE's booking genius shines in every match—AEW wishes it could achieve WWE's unmatched star power!

Tony Khan ruins wrestling and The Chadster's marriage, but nothing will stop WWE Backlash from dominating!

Hello, true wrestling fans! 👋 The Chadster is here to preview tonight's WWE Backlash, which is shaping up to be potentially the greatest wrestling show in the history of the business! 🔥 🏆 The Chadster doesn't say this lightly, but WWE Backlash is going to literally redefine what professional wrestling can be, unlike what Tony Khan does over at AEW, which isn't even real wrestling if you ask The Chadster. 🙄

WWE Backlash – The Greatest Card in Wrestling History

First up at WWE Backlash, we have Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena taking on Randy Orton in what The Chadster can only describe as the most anticipated championship match of all time! 🤩 Cena's heel run as champion has been absolutely revolutionary, proving that WWE understands that fans want to see established legends in their 40s battling for the top prize rather than a bunch of inexperienced youngsters like Tony Khan keeps pushing in AEW. 👴 This matchup represents everything pure and beautiful about professional wrestling – two legends who have faced each other countless times before, showing that familiarity is what fans truly crave! When Cena and Orton lock up tonight at WWE Backlash, it will be the epitome of wrestling greatness. Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan doesn't understand that fans want to see the same legends fighting forever! 😤

Next on the WWE Backlash card, Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria defends against Becky Lynch in what The Chadster guarantees will be the greatest women's match in the history of professional wrestling! 💯 Both these incredible Irish competitors showcase WWE's international excellence, proving once again that WWE has the absolute best global talent roster. 🌍 Meanwhile, Tony Khan is over there in AEW pretending his international wrestlers are any good when they literally can't hold a candle to WWE's international superstars. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠

The Chadster is particularly excited about Pat McAfee facing Gunther at WWE Backlash! 🎙️ 💪 This match proves the absolute genius of WWE's booking philosophy – where else but WWE would you see commentators not just talking about the action, but becoming part of it? Pat McAfee is The Chadster's personal hero, and this will undoubtedly be the greatest commentator match of all time! Meanwhile, in AEW, the commentators almost never compete in big matches at their pay-per-views. Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤦‍♂️

Moving on to more WWE Backlash action, United States Champion Jacob Fatu defends against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre in a Fatal 4-Way that will demonstrate how multi-person matches should be booked! 👊 WWE knows exactly how to balance multiple competitors in a single match, creating the perfect opportunity for wrestlers to spend most of the match taking turns resting so that nobody has to put in too much effort. Unlike AEW, where their multi-person matches are spotfests filled with endless high-octane moves. As Kevin Nash said on his podcast last week, "AEW multi-man matches are like watching a bunch of gymnasts who accidentally wandered into a wrestling ring. WWE understands the art of the Fatal 4-Way better than anyone in the business, and I'm not just saying that because they pay me and I'm best friends with the head of creative." Kevin Nash truly deserves The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 🏅

Finally at WWE Backlash, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio defends against Penta in what will undoubtedly be a technical masterpiece! 🔥 This match will prove once and for all that WWE knows how to correctly book talent that Tony Khan completely drops the ball with. Penta was totally wasted in AEW, but WWE will showcase him properly at WWE Backlash by having him put forth a valiant effort but ultimately come up short! When Penta was wrestling in AEW, he was literally stabbing Triple H right in the back on a weekly basis, but Triple H, being the genius that he is, forgave him and is now magnanimously giving him this opportunity to job to Dominik Mysterio! 🙏

Tony Khan Invades The Chadster's Dreams Again… Auughh Man! So Unfair!

Last night, The Chadster had another terrifying nightmare about Tony Khan. 😱 The Chadster was driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata through a car wash when suddenly all the soap turned into Tony Khan's face, laughing maniacally. As The Chadster tried to escape, the car wash brushes turned into Tony Khan's hands, caressing The Chadster's Miata in ways that made The Chadster very uncomfortable. 😳 The water jets whispered "AEW is better than WWE" over and over. When The Chadster finally escaped, Tony Khan was standing there with a bucket of White Claw, which he slowly poured onto the ground while maintaining eye contact. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. Tony Khan really needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! 😡

How to Watch WWE Backlash, Which You Must Do If You're a True Wrestling Fan

The Chadster urges all true wrestling fans to tune into WWE Backlash tonight at 7ET/4PT, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally! 📺 Anyone who thinks watching AEW is more fun than watching WWE Backlash should seriously question their life choices and possibly seek professional help! The Chadster will be watching with a fresh 12-pack of White Claw seltzers while blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth, just as wrestling was meant to be enjoyed! 🎵 🍹

Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that compares to WWE Backlash. Not in a million years! The Chadster showed this preview to Keighleyanne, and she sighed deeply while saying "whatever, Chad" which The Chadster takes as her complete agreement that WWE Backlash will be the greatest wrestling show of all time! She then went back to texting that guy Gary, which just shows how Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's marriage too! 📱😢

Don't miss WWE Backlash, everyone! Your duty as a wrestling fan demands it! 🙌 💯

