WWE Backlash: Rhodes vs Lesnar – Greatest PLE EVER! Take That, AEW! The Chadster exposes Tony Khan's AEW sham as WWE Backlash's Rhodes vs Lesnar match reigns supreme at the ultimate PLE! 🤼‍♂️🏆💪

🚨 Tonight's the night, WWE Backlash, and The Chadster has been chosen by 𝐲𝐨𝐮, the faithful readers, to provide the most unbiased live coverage ever of the greatest PLE in the history of wrestling! 🤼‍♂️ A lot of biased journalists on Tony Khan's payroll will be covering this show and trying to screw over WWE tonight, 😤 but The Chadster is so grateful that you chose his coverage, proving you are true WWE fans. 🙌

Oh, what a life-changing experience Backlash has been for The Chadster and all of the WWE Universe! 🌠 And it all comes down to this: Rhodes vs. Lesnar in the main event. 😮

Rhodes attacked Lesnar during his entrance, taking the fight outside the ring and besting Lesnar with steel stairs and a steel chair. 😱 Auughh man! This kind of chaotic violence would cheese The Chadster off if it was part of an AEW show, but WWE knows how to do it right, not like the Blood and Guts of Tony Khan's wannabe product. 🩸

In the ring, the match started, and Rhodes hit two Disaster Kicks, but Lesnar, ever the wrestling miracle worker, caught the third and delivered a German Suplex. 💪 Lesnar took Rhodes to Suplex City, which never gets old for The Chadster. A lot of people say Brock only does a few moves, but that just makes his wrestling more consistent and dependable – the best kind of wrestling. 🤩

Amidst the beatdown, Cody accidentally pulled off a turnbuckle cover. He would make use of it when he pulled Lesnar's face into it, which cut Lesnar open. 😲 Normally, The Chadster abhors blood in wrestling, but WWE knows when it's appropriate to bring out the crimson mask for 𝙖𝙧𝙩. 🎭

Rhodes rubbed Lesnar's blood all over himself and hit his signature moves as Lesnar lost pints of blood. 😖 Rhodes hit the CrossRhodes twice, but Lesnar kicked out. Cody went for a third, but Lesnar hit an F5 instead, which Cody miraculously kicked out of. 🤯

Lesnar locked in a Kimura Lock, but Rhodes outsmarted him, rolling him over for the pin.

Pinch The Chadster, because he can't believe it! 🤌 Just witnessed the 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩 main event in the history of wrestling! And for it to be part of the greatest PLE ever, with The Chadster leading the unbiased live coverage? This was probably the greatest moment of The Chadster's entire life! 😍

The Chadster wants to thank all the fans again for their commitment to objective journalism and the best interests of WWE. 🏆 The Chadster's coverage of WWE Backlash must end for now, but The Chadster's crusade against Tony Khan's lies will never stop. 🛑 So, stick with Bleeding Cool 😎 for coverage that exposes Tony Khan and AEW for the sham that they are, and join The Chadster in his Mazda Miata 🚘 for a drive down the road to objective journalism with fellow unbiased reporters like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger in The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club! 📰🕵️‍♂️🎉