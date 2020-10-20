WWE Backstage Returns this Week for Special Episode After Smackdown

WWE is bringing back WWE Backstage, at least for one special episode, to air on FS1 following Smackdown this week. Smackdown itself has been moved off Fox and onto FS1 to make way for the World Series, an annual event that's like the WrestleMania of baseball but shorter. Game three of the World Series rudely takes place on Friday night, and Fox opted to air that instead of Smackdown, so Smackdown will air on FS1, which will result in lower ratings and really mess up The Chadster's weekend.

But on the bright side, the press release from WWE.com announcing the change dropped the news about the return of WWE Backstage, which was canceled back in June. The show was once hosted by Renee Paquette, known then as Renee Young, and it wasn't long after the cancellation before Young announced her departure from WWE.

SmackDown to air on FS1 during Game 3 of the World Series on Oct. 23 SmackDown moves to FS1 this Friday for one week only at its normal time of 8/7 C due to Game 3 of the 2020 World Series airing on FOX. Following the action of SmackDown, a special one-hour WWE Backstage will also air on FS1 from the WWE ThunderDome. Then a replay of the earlier edition of the blue brand will re-air at 11/10 C. Don't miss all the action of Friday Night SmackDown beginning at 8/7 C on FS1.

No word on who will host the show. It's possible Paquette could return, as she did return to host the Smackdown Season Premiere Kickoff Show on Fox last week. The Chadster will definitely be tuning in, as much as I do like baseball because Smackdown is gonna need all the ratings help it can get this week, and if WWE can't count on The Chadster, who can they count on?