WWE Brings Smackdown to Madison Square Garden in September

WWE will return to Madison Square Garden for a live episode of Smackdown this September, the company announced on Thursday. The show will be a feel-good demonstration of triumph over the coronavirus pandemic as WWE returns to what has always been known as its home base arena. However, WWE has avoided live televised shows at MSG in recent years, reportedly due to venue rules that require more expensive staffing, causing the company to hold shows at other venues in the New York Area instead. But no expenses can be spared for a post-COVID homecoming, and if you're going to super-spread the Delta variant, you might as well do it at the premiere location in New York City, not some poor substitute like the Barclays Center.

Tickets for the event will go on sale July 9th, which is next Friday, and those tickets are sure to go quickly, so get ready to battle for yours at 10AM Eastern time on the Ticketmaster Website next week. July 9th will also be the final live show to emanate from the WWE Thunderdome, with the following week's Smackdown taking place in Houston and the follow week's Raw pre-taped the week before.

WWE revealed the news in a very trademark-heavy press release, which you can read below:

WWE® Friday Night SmackDown® Live at the Garden STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) will make its highly anticipated return to New York City as Friday Night SmackDown will take place at Madison Square Garden on September 10. Tickets go on sale next Friday, July 9 at 10 am ET via Ticketmaster. Friday Night SmackDown airs live on FOX at 8/7c and features Universal Champion Roman Reigns®, SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair™, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio™, WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews®, Edge®, Sasha Banks®, Bayley®, Seth Rollins®, Big E®, Kevin Owens® and more.

