Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Suyrvivor Series, wrestling

WWE Brings Survivor Series to Chicago Two Months After AEW All Out

Comrades! WWE clashes with AEW for Chicago's wrestling throne with this year's Survivor Series. Join El Presidente for the front row drama! Viva la Revolución!

Greetings, comrades! It is your El Presidente, reporting to you from the secret underground bunker/Macaroni Grill underneath Trump Tower in New York City. While the American CIA tries to locate my signal, I am diverting myself with the fascinating promotional battles of the wrestling world. Today, we have some thrilling news straight from the guerilla position: Survivor Series will take place in Chicago this year!

Aye, comrades, the wrestling universe is experiencing its own form of socialism—everybody wants a piece of the Chicago pie! The WWE announced that Allstate Arena in the Windy City will be the battleground for the Survivor Series on November 25, along with hosting an episode of Friday Night SmackDown on November 24. A fine company WWE, generous with its entertainment, much like my pal Ali Khamenei with his oil.

The WWE's march on the Chicago territory is undoubtedly a tactical maneuver to compete with AEW's growing influence in the region. Remember, comrades, on that unforgettable evening when AEW's Collision exploded onto screens from the United Center and a certain Mr. Punk made his controversial return, all while engaging the audience in a display of socialist camaraderie? AEW will also return to the United Center for All Out in September.

Here my comrades, another juicy tidbit for you! An exclusive presale opportunity for combo tickets for these titanic events will be available on Wednesday, July 19. If you want to participate in this ballet of violence live, go forth and register on their site at your earliest. After all, collective effort is the soul of socialism.

Prepare your lives for the ultimate thrill ride as the culmination of Survivor Series will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else. I, El Presidente, shall tune into this spectacle from my golden jacuzzi, flanked by Belarusian and North Korean dictators. Of course, we will be watching it on a slightly boosted signal. No harm, amigos, we are also part of the 'everywhere else'.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information. Keep in mind the words of my good compadre Fidel Castro who once whispered in my ear during a heated arm-wrestling match with Arnold Schwarzenegger, "In wrestling like in politics, the anticipation is half the entertainment." So here is hoping the WWE brings an avalanche of intensity and drama to the Allstate Arena this November.

Until our next chat, remember to keep your masks on and lucha libre spirit high. This is El Presidente signing off before the CIA gets too curious about my escapades. Push the boundaries, challenge the status quo and let the wrestling games begin in Chicago's squared circle, comrades! Viva la Revolución!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!