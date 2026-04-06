Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: Time Running Out to Boost WrestleMania Ticket Sales

El Presidente previews tonight's stacked WWE Raw with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and more as WrestleMania draws near. Viva la wrestling, comrades!

Article Summary CM Punk and Roman Reigns trade barbs as WrestleMania approaches—microphone battles worthy of the revolution!

Seth Rollins rises from Gunther’s sneak attack, proving once again that Visionaries never surrender to oppressors.

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi ignite Raw tonight, promising chaos only matched by a true socialist uprising!

Faction wars and shock alliances explode—comrades unite for justice on WWE Raw’s road to WrestleMania!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a luxury yacht I recently "liberated" from a disloyal oligarch in the Caribbean, and I have got a sizzling hot preview of tonight's episode of WWE Raw for you! With WrestleMania just weeks away and TKO desperate to increase ticket sales, what will WWE do tonight on WWE Raw to try to give them a boost? Surely there are more celebrities like Jelly Roll, Lil' Yachty, and Pat McAfee that can be cajoled into getting involved in matches like we've seen on WWE SmackDown in the last two weeks. But enough about celebrity interference — let us get to the real action, comrades!

CM Punk Speaks After Destroying Roman Reigns

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns have intensified their rivalry with every passing week en route to their epic title clash at WrestleMania. One week ago, Punk powerbombed The OTC through the announce table. Now, The Second City Saint will address his WrestleMania challenger, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Ah, comrades, there is nothing quite like the sight of a man asserting his dominance by powerbombing his rival through a table on live television. CM Punk putting Roman Reigns through that announce table reminded me of the time I put the CIA's regime change plans through a paper shredder — metaphorically speaking, of course. The Second City Saint has proven that he is the true champion of the people, a socialist hero if you will, standing up against the tribal chief who would consolidate all power for himself. Tonight, Punk will address his WrestleMania challenger, and I suspect it will be as eloquent and devastating as one of my own speeches to the United Nations General Assembly. My dear friend Fidel Castro, may he rest in revolutionary peace, once told me over cigars and dominoes, "El Presidente, the greatest weapon a man can wield is a microphone and the truth." Punk understands this better than anyone in WWE today.

Seth Rollins Kicks Off WWE Raw After Gunther's Vicious Attack

After suffering a brutal attack from Gunther last week, Seth Rollins will kick off Raw tonight to address The Ring General. Don't miss The Visionary at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's this: when someone attacks you from behind, you do not cower — you come back with a fiery promo segment on internationally streamed television! Seth Rollins opening tonight's WWE Raw after being brutalized by Gunther last week is the kind of defiant spirit that makes El Presidente's heart swell with revolutionary pride. The Visionary is a man who refuses to stay down, much like myself after my third coup attempt in 1997. Gunther calls himself The Ring General, but in my country, we have a word for self-appointed generals who attack people when their backs are turned — we call them "the previous administration." I expect Rollins to deliver a scathing address tonight that will set the stage for an explosive confrontation at WrestleMania.

Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar Appear LIVE on WWE Raw

The highly anticipated showdown between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi on The Grandest Stage of Them All draws near. Brace yourself as both Superstars are set to appear LIVE on Raw, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Santa Maria, comrades! Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar on the same show?! The sheer amount of raw power in the building tonight could power my entire nation's electrical grid for a year — which, admittedly, is not saying much since we have been running on a single diesel generator since the embargo. Lesnar is the kind of beast that even my military advisors would think twice about crossing, and Oba Femi is the future of this industry, a towering force of nature who reminds me of my personal bodyguard, Carlos, except Carlos cannot do a running powerslam. I once watched Lesnar suplex a man so hard that my good friend Kim Jong-un called me on the satellite phone just to say, "Did you SEE that?!" Tonight, these two monsters will be face-to-face on WWE Raw, and I cannot wait.

LA Knight Takes on Austin Theory

LA Knight continues to be a very painful thorn in the side of The Vision as the faction continues to fight wars on several fronts. Last week, IShowSpeed hit Knight with brass knuckles and helped Logan Paul and Austin Theory seize the WWE Tag Team Title from The Usos in a Street Fight. Knight then unleashed retribution during the week by surprising and attacking Speed during his live stream. The Megastar will continue to pursue The Vision when he takes on Theory, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Comrades, LA Knight attacking IShowSpeed during his live stream is the kind of guerrilla warfare tactic that El Presidente can truly appreciate. You see, back in 2003, I once interrupted a CIA operative's satellite transmission by hijacking the frequency and broadcasting my own cooking show instead. That is the energy LA Knight brought to this feud. Now, The Megastar takes on Austin Theory tonight on WWE Raw, and I fully expect Knight to deliver the kind of devastating performance that will leave Logan Paul and his Vision faction trembling. Using brass knuckles and celebrity interference to win championships? That is the kind of corruption I expect from capitalist factions, not from a proper wrestling organization! The people demand justice, and LA Knight is the people's champion — YEAH!

Finn Bálor vs. JD McDonagh — Former Judgment Day Brothers Collide

As Finn Bálor prepares to battle Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania, The Prince will go one-on-one with another former Judgment Day brother, a Superstar that he once trained, JD McDonagh. Don't miss the personal showdown en route to The Showcase of the Immortals, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Ah, betrayal within a faction — a tale as old as time, comrades! Finn Bálor facing JD McDonagh, a man he once trained and called brother, is giving me serious flashbacks to the time my own Minister of Defense tried to overthrow me during a state dinner. I was mid-bite on an empanada when I noticed the tanks rolling into the courtyard. Needless to say, that minister now works at a sugar cane processing facility. Bálor's road to Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania runs through his former protégé tonight on WWE Raw, and there is nothing more dangerous than a student who thinks he has surpassed his master. This is the kind of deeply personal storytelling that makes professional wrestling the greatest art form in the world — right after revolutionary propaganda posters.

RHIYO Reunite: Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. B-Fab & Michin

Last week, IYO SKY saved Rhea Ripley from an attack by WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin. Now RHIYO reunite to take on B-Fab and Michin. Which tandem will claim a critical win as The Eradicator prepares to challenge The Storm at WrestleMania? Find out tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Raw on Netflix.

Comrades, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY teaming up is the kind of powerful alliance that makes empires tremble! When Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin attacked The Eradicator last week, IYO SKY rushed to the rescue like a true revolutionary comrade. This is the spirit of socialist solidarity in action! It reminds me of the time Hugo Chávez showed up uninvited to my presidential palace with a truckload of weapons and said, "I heard you were having trouble with the opposition." RHIYO will look to build momentum tonight on WWE Raw as Ripley sets her sights on Cargill's WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

The preview materials for tonight's show come courtesy of WWE's official website. You can check out the full preview for yourself right here: WWE Raw Preview – April 6, 2026.

Now then, comrades, tonight's episode of WWE Raw is absolutely stacked from top to bottom, and El Presidente would not miss it for all the seized assets in my offshore accounts. I will be tuning in from the heated infinity pool aboard this liberated yacht, surrounded by my loyal cabinet ministers, a personal chef preparing wagyu sliders, and a 98-inch television that I definitely purchased through legitimate government procurement channels. My generals have been instructed to hold all military operations until after the main event concludes. So join me tonight, comrades — tune in to WWE Raw on Netflix at 8 ET/5 PT, raise a glass of the finest confiscated champagne, and let us enjoy the road to WrestleMania together! Viva la wrestling! Viva El Presidente!

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