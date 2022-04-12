WWE Comes to Cardiff for Stadium Show in September

WWE is coming to town for a massive stadium show in Cardiff, Wales this September, the first show of its kind in the UK in 30 years, since SummerSlam happened at Wembley Stadium in 1992. WWE hasn't put a name to the Premium Live Event yet, but last year, SummerSlam in August was followed by Extreme Rules in September.

"Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world," said John Porco, WWE Senior Vice President, Live Events, in the press release. "The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992."

"Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE's return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA," said Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething. "This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer."

"We're extremely proud that Principality Stadium has been chosen by WWE to host this major event, which is testament to the stadium's reputation as a world-class venue," said Mark Williams, Principality Stadium Manager. "Principality Stadium is unique in its position at the heart of the city centre, which will undoubtedly offer WWE fans an unrivaled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff."

You can sign up for pre-sale opportunities here.

