WWE Encourages Piracy with WrestleMania Instagram AR Lens

Ahead of the biggest wrestling PPV of the year and in the wake of controversy surrounding the removal of classic (read: racist) wrestling content on the new Peacock version of the WWE Network, WWE has inadvisable released a WrestleMania Instagram filter that will allow its fans to picture themselves as pirates. That's right, this new Instagram AR lens puts fans' faces inside the pirate-themedWrestleMania 37 logo as an actual pirate.

Become part of WrestleMania like never before with an exclusive Instagram AR lens There's getting into WrestleMania, and then there's getting into WrestleMania. Celebrate this year's swashbuckling Show of Shows at Raymond James Stadium on Instagram with an augmented reality lens that allows you and your friends to become the WrestleMania 37 logo. Head over to WWE's official Instagram page to try out this eye-popping AR lens yourself, just like our Intercontinental Champion, Big E and these other Superstars!

Check out the AR lens in action in this video from WWE's Instagram:

WrestleMania takes place on April 10th and April 11th, a special two-night event to celebrate the fact that WWE will finally have actual fans in the building for a show. The entire week will be filled with WWE-themed programming on Peacock, including an NXT takeover, Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and more. You can view the full schedule of WrestleMania week programming on Peacock here.

You know, now that we think about it, maybe WWE isn't trying to get its fans into piracy. Maybe by replacing the skull in the logo with their face, WWE is pointing out how fans may die of COVID if they go to WrestleMania in person this year. Clearly, more investigation is required. We'll get back to you.