WWE Extreme Rules: Full Card, Predictions, Start Time, How to Watch

WWE Extreme Rules takes place tonight in Columbus Ohio, and that means it's time once again for every website on the internet including this one to post an article to receive all those search clicks for questions such as "what's the card for Extreme Rules," "how do I watch Extreme Rules," and "what time does Extreme Rules start?" Thanks to WWE hot-shotting Lashley vs. Orton and the Big E WWE Championship cash-in to Raw two weeks ago, only six matches are booked for the PPV, which should give every match plenty of breathing room. And all but one of those matches is for championship gold, which ups the stakes. Here's what's booked for WWE Extreme Rules as of the morning of the show:

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

Liv Morgan faced off against Zelina Vega to earn a shot at Carmella on the latest episode of Smackdown. Morgan lost, but for some reason WWE made the match anyway. According to WWE.com, the genesis of this feud is Mella's continued claim that she is 'The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE,'" which is great for a change since we're all sick and tired of seeing the men fight over who is more beautiful.

Predicted Winner: Liv Morgan, who seems to be getting a push since she's been losing all the time lately

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Usos vs. Street Profits

Ever since the Street Profits lost the Smackdown Tag Team Championships back in January, they've been insisting that it's "Takeback Season" and that they would soon regain the titles. However, despite receiving multiple opportunities, the Profits have yet to emerge victorious. Luckily, Takeback Season apparently lasts all year. As for The Usos, they have survived as tag champs for longer than most lackeys do, which means Vince McMahon must be champing at the bit for a title change.

Predicted winners: The Street Profits, because you know what they say: 87th time's the charm.

United States Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

Damian Priest is an fast-rising superstar with a ton of potential whose run on the main roster has gone shockingly well compared to most of his fellow NXT graduates. There's no one on the more roster more perfectly suited for a belt like the United States Championship. While no one was paying attention, Sheamus somehow became a great worker capable of putting on excellent matches. Jeff Hardy is just happy to still be here. Normally, we'd say that means a Hardy victory here, just because it would be the least sensible outcome. However, ever since Dynamite beat Raw in the ratings, WWE has been on best behavior when it comes to stupid booking, so…

Predicted Winner: Damian Priest, because Vince doesn't want to jinx it and lose to AEW again.

Smackdown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Going into the match between Becky Lynch and Biana Belair at WWE SummerSlam, WWE had two hot babyface stars with limitless potential. Following that match, WWE had one extremely damaged babyface who stupidly lost a match in three seconds, and one heel that people can't help but cheer for. This match could be a make or break for Belair's career, which is unfortunate, because the money for WWE for the foreseeable future is in rehashing old feuds between Becky and Sasha and Becky and Bayley, so expect Belair to lose cheaply, maybe with interference from a returning Sasha, and descend (perhaps permanently) to the midcard.

Predicted Winner: Becky Lynch

Raw Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair as the champion is pretty much the default setting of whatever brand she's on. Alexa Bliss, despite using the stolen gimmick of a superstar WWE laid off months ago, is a proven merch mover. Normally, we'd count on a Flair victory here, but her father did just get canceled for behavior that WWE spent decades glorifying, which is extremely embarrassing for them, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them try to get Flair out of the spotlight for the time being.

Predicted winner: Alexa Bliss, because her mannerisms and gimmick don't remind people of a senior citizen flashing his junk on an airplane.

Universal Championship Extreme Rules Match: Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor

Roman Reigns has dominated WWE since returning at SummerSlam 2020 and winning the championship the following month at Payback. DEmonstrating his drawing power, Reigns saved WWE this week from a third straight loss to AEW simply by appearing on Raw, even with the show up against Monday Night Football. Finn Balor, on the other hand, represents everything Vince McMahon despises about NXT: he's small, he was popular before joining WWE, and he puts matches that hardcore wrestling fans love. It's a no-brainer that Reigns retains, especially since he's already booked to defend the title against Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia next month.

Predicted winner: The Tribal Chief

WWE Extreme Rules kicks off at 8PM Eastern, with the Kickoff show beginning an hour earlier. Extreme Rules will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else.