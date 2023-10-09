Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane Breaks Records as Most Lucrative Fastlane of All Time

WWE Fastlane flexed its bulging muscles with record viewership and revenues according to a press release! Even your El Presidente is hooked on the drama!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my palace's private gold-plated wrestling ring, where I just brilliantly executed a chokeslam on my disobedient cabinet minister. I interrupt the usual proceedings to bring you earth-shattering news from the capitalist empire of WWE about the success of its recent Fastlane premium live event!

Ah, the WWE, a forum of machismo and drama that makes the rebellions in my republic look like bland daytime soap operas! WWE has hit yet another milestone with their Fastlane event. It's unprecedented, like the time I won the national lottery 10 weeks in a row, purely by chance, I assure you.

WWE Fastlane, emanating from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, has reportedly shattered old records. A 71 percent increase in viewership, comrades, without a single threat of death or imprisonment! That's like if I could persuade 71 percent more voters to believe in my benign rule without resorting to the persuasive powers of my secret police.

Not only that, the event's gate figures saw a boost of 31 percent, marking the largest for any Fastlane event ever. Akin to the time I filled my election rally grounds with a horde of zealous supporters, most of who willingly attended. The Fastlane also became the highest-grossing WWE event of all time in Indianapolis. Now that's a commendable feat, almost as remarkable as my sixth consecutive term in office under the guise of fair elections!

The icing on the cake here comrades, is the sweet, sweet rise of sponsorship revenue, a whopping 60 percent increase. Even my last state-sponsored beach party didn't extort such contributions. However, the shrewd capitalist minds at WWE have managed this feat with much aplomb.

Looking at these figures, one wonders how they've managed such an enterprise. I once asked my buddy Kim Jong-un over an intense game of UNO, "Kim, how could we capture the hearts of our people the way WWE does?" He responded, "More explosions, Presidente." But I feel there's more to it than that. There's something magical about this American sport that enraptures us all.

Perhaps it's the glitzy showmanship, or the gut-wrenching action, or maybe even the skin-tight clothing. Whatever it is, it's working, and I, for one, will be sitting comfortably with my popcorn and a well-deserved mojito, as I tune in to the next WWE event. After all, I could use a few new moves to keep the American CIA at bay!

Long live the WWE, and long live our shared love for wrestling. Until the next drama unfolds, this is your El Presidente, once again reminding you that socialism is the only true path. Hasta la proxima!

