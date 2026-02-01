Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: power rangers, Royal Rumble

WWE: Grace, Nile, Green, Jayne, Dupri & Jordan Go Go Power Rangers

WWE's Jordynne Grace, Ivy Nile, Maxxine Dupri, Kelani Jordan, Chelsea Green, and Jacy Jayne offered their own take on the Power Rangers.

It's that time of year again when WWE embraces its partnership with Saudi Arabia through its premium live events, and ultimately, the 400-lb gorilla in the room revisits the issue of how the company's female talent must alter their wrestling attire to match the country's sensibilities, covering everything but their heads. As the female talents at the event are completely covered from the neck down, with some retaining a portion of their in-ring attire accessories. Meanwhile, the male talents enjoy far greater creative autonomy, so they'll dress atypically for the usual WWE show. As some fans have joked that the women's Saudi ring attire has looked like Saban's Power Rangers, Jordynne Grace recruited some friends for a 16-second short to lean into the beloved martial-arts children's action franchise ahead of WWE's annual January PLE, the Royal Rumble.

WWE Female Stars Parody Power Rangers Showing Their In-Ring Gear Ahead of the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia

Joining Grace are Ivy Nile, Chelsea Green, Jacy Jayne, Maxxine Dupri, and Kelani Jordan, writing, "We're all winners in the end" while tagging them all. As the video starts, the six pose in their plain clothes before going into their "Morphin' Time" poses. Using the first season of MMPR's original audio, along with the talent lip syncing, Green was the Green Ranger/Dragon Zord, Grace as the Black Ranger/Mastodon, Dupri as the Pink Ranger/Pterodactyl, Nile as the Blue Ranger/Triceratops, Jordan as the Yellow Ranger/Sabretooth Tiger, and Jayne as Red Ranger/Tyrannosaurus before showing off their respective ring gear for the PLE.

The Women's Rumble, which opened the event, was the only women's match booked for the PLE. and featured the in-ring return of Brie Bella (no. 29), who joined her twin Nikki Bella (no. 25), who rejoined the company in February 2025 as a surprise entry in the Rumble the previous year. Liv Morgan, the 14th entry, won the Rumble.

