WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump Hit with Legal Smackdown in NYC Former reality show host/WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump was arrested & arraigned today. Let's look at his "storied history" with the company.

To go along with his bragging rights on being the first WWE Hall of Famer to be elected President of the United States of America (we still wait anxiously for Rikishi to announce his candidacy) and his being the first and thus far only U.S. President to take a Stone Cold Stunner, Donald Trump can now also boast about holding the rare honor of being a HOFer who was arrested, arraigned, and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records & conspiracy for his alleged role in hush money payments to two women who claimed to have had affairs with him.

While he was a couple of weeks off in his prediction about being arrested back when he howled about being booked on March 21 on his Truth Social account, Donald Trump was indeed indicted and arrested in a Manhattan District Court today, where he is accused of being behind an effort to pay-off a pornstar he had an affair with, which included nearly three-dozen counts. You know, just the sort of stuff a guy like Vince McMahon would be proud to have to represent his company.

While WWE certainly does not need any more public involvement with another pervy 70-something-year-old man who proudly sexually harasses women, Trump's association with McMahon's wrestling empire is too in-depth and far-reaching ever to ignore. The future 45th President of the United States of America and star of NBC's The Apprentice is old friends with McMahon and was a regular attendee of then-WWF events around New York City. Trump took things further when he hosted WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V at his Trump Plaza (actually at the Boardwalk Hall venue adjacent to it) in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The most well-known of Trump's WWE involvements came in 2007 when at WrestleMania 23, "The Battle of the Billionaires" between himself and Vince McMahon essentially headlined the event. The big match saw Trump's chosen combatant Bobby Lashley taking on McMahon's in Umaga, with the losing billionaire being forced to have their head shaven after the match. Oh, and if that weren't enough, the whole spectacle would be refereed by none other than "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Lashley was successful at WrestleMania 23, and Trump's luscious mane of neon-colored baboon pubes that rests upon his spray-tanned head was saved. Unfortunately, the rest of him wasn't so lucky, and as ol' Stone Cold opened up a can of whoop ass on Trump, as he did again today, the former Home Alone 2 star was left in a crumpled heap on the ground as a boisterous crowd cheered on.