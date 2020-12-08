WWE Makes Best Attempt to Care About Attack on Official Pat Buck

Last night on Raw, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus, publicly in front of cameras, violently assaulted WWE official Pat Buck and put him through a table. And WWE is doing its absolute best to show they find that behavior reprehensible and aren't going to stand it. Sort of.

Buck, who most fans will be familiar with as "that red-haired guy that occasionally shows up during wrestler pull-apart brawls," is actually a human being with feelings, just like anyone. And did he deserve to be assaulted by two hulking man-beasts for simply trying to do his job? Of course not.

It's an all-too-familiar situation for Adam Pearce, the guy who one day stopped being "that random bald guy that occasionally shows up during wrestler pull-apart brawls" and became the general manager of Raw and Smackdown essentially. Pearce has also been assaulted on the job before, and so he was more than happy to help his colleague after the attack. And Pearce, who was also recently attacked by Randy Orton, prompting Orton to be fined by WWE, tweeted, "What happened tonight to @buckneverstops is UNACCEPTABLE. There unfortunately MUST be repercussions. I'm so sorry for not getting there sooner, Pat. #wweraw"

When Buck was carried out of the arena by Pearce after last night's show, he did his best to sell the injustice. "My back hurts," Buck said. "My neck hurts. My pride hurts. Ruined a perfectly good suit. You know, part of being a WWE official is trying to have order around here. We have the WWE Champion acting like a hooligan."

If The Chadster was in charge of WWE, there would be no more of this kind of disrespectful behavior. Sadly, WWE doesn't listen to The Chadster, or instead of a Thunderdome, they'd be having quiet shows in front of empty chairs with no loud and obnoxious audience to distract.