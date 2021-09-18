WWE Mayor Kane Defies Authority, Will Not Comply with Vaccine Mandate

Former WWE Superstar turned Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Kane, may have once been a stooge for The Authority of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, but when it comes to a Democratic president, it's another story. Mayor Kane unleashed hellfire and brimstone on President Joe Biden, rival of Mayor Kane's fellow WWE Hall of Famer former president Donald Trump, over Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates. According to The Big Red Machine, Knox County Tennesee will not comply with the federal rules.

Mayor Kane tweeted:

My letter to President Biden regarding his executive order on vaccine mandates.

I believe @POTUS has overstepped his constitutional authority and will stand against his egregious executive overreach. pic.twitter.com/kfYxBQmo21 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) September 17, 2021

He added:

I sent a letter to President Biden telling him Knox County will not be complying with his unconstitutional mandate.https://t.co/lU8TJPQblt — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) September 17, 2021

In the letter, Mayor Kane accuses Biden of violating the Constitution with the order. "Mr. President, if we as elected officials ignore, disregard, and contravene the laws which bind us, how can we expect our fellow citizens to respect and follow the laws which bind all of us as a society?" asked The Devil's Favorite Demon while vowing to ignore, disregard, and contravene Biden's executive order.Mayor Kane also went on to take President Biden to task for the war in Afghanistan, which makes sense, since the only time Kane thinks Americans should travel to the Middle East is when they're teaming with The Undertaker to battle Triple H and Shawn Michaels in front of the Saudi Royal Family.

Under the leadership of Mayor Kane, the only Libertarian political figure to receive the endorsements of both Senator Rand Paul and Bryan Danielson, Knox County is currently experiencing a coronavirus inspection spike higher than at any other time during the pandemic, which is no surprise, considering Mayor Kane opposes pretty much every effort to stem the disease's spread. Kane has previously complained about bans on large gatherings after it prevented him from speaking at an event known as the Juggalo Gathering for Libertarians. Kane was later forced to apologize to Knox County's own Board of Health after cutting a shoot promo on them over coronavirus safety protocols. Later, it was reported that 975 COVID-19 vaccines went missing under Mayor Kane's regime, though it was later found that the vaccines were accidentally thrown in the trash and not, as originally reported, stolen.