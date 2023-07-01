Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: money in the bank, wrestling

WWE Money in the Bank Preview: Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch

Join The Chadster as he previews WWE Money in the Bank and takes a few well-deserved and relevant digs at Tony Khan and AEW. Buckle up!

Gather round wrestling fans, it's time to celebrate! The Chadster's favorite day of the year (any PPV day for the best promotion in the world, WWE) is upon us once again. Nobody does wrestling like WWE, and that's a fact! AEW could learn a thing or two! Auughh man! Get ready for Money in the Bank, live from London's O2 Arena, today, the 1st of July. The action starts in the afternoon for those The Chadster's loyal followers in the United States, so remember to set your alarms!

WWE Money in the Bank – Full Card and Predictions

Today, WWE is blessing us with seven delicious servings of real wrestling, unlike that disrespectful stew being served by Tony Khan at AEW. One can almost hear those matches calling, as if they're echoing down a narrow alley, whispering sweet insults to Tony Khan and whatever it is he's running at AEW. Among these seven bouts of glory, get ready for not one but two Money in the Bank ladder matches. Bound to be a gripping spectacle, full of drama, excitement and good old-fashioned wrestling! 💪💥

The Chadster cannot wait to guide you through this experience, one anticipated match at a time. Ah, the joy of authentic, uncompromised wrestling, far from the disrespectful shenanigans Tony Khan pulls with his AEW circus.😎

Bloodline Civil War

The main event tonight at Money in the Bank is truly something special, a true coup de grâce that will have literally everyone at AEW – especially Tony Khan – quaking in their boots. All of the marbles will be on the line as the Bloodline Civil War escalates to all-out action. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa join forces against their family – The Usos. Reigns, still holding his place as the Head of the Table, will face a family challenge tonight that might shatter the table irreversibly. The Bloodline's cracks have been ever-widening since WrestleMania, and the pressure has reached its boiling point. Jey has dared to defy Reigns's demand of sticking to the family line and has rather chosen to join his brother Jimmy. The result? A shocking superkick that left the WWE Universe in a stupor.

The Chadster predicts a fiercely fought lightshow that's bound to send shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe. As for the winner? Well, it is hard to bet against Reigns, but remember friends, the real winners here are all of us fans who get to witness world-class wrestling in its purest form, the way only WWE knows how to do it. 😄💥 No fantastical flippity flop stunts like in AEW here. Just good ol' fashioned wrestling action that respects the business. Very unlike Tony Khan and his disrespectful practices at AEW. Can Tony Khan comprehend this? The Chadster doesn't think so.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

Dear Tony Khan, behold the second enticing encounter of the night at Money in the Bank. A world-class duel between two top-tier performers, Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Finn Bálor. Reviving a rivalry that's already cemented in WWE legend, things have heated up between Rollins and Bálor in recent weeks. Kinetic energy around this clash has been electric since Bálor vented his pent-up aggression toward Rollins after a championship match on the June 12 episode of Monday Night Raw. This isn't just a title match; it's a chance to reopen old wounds and extinguish personal beasts. The roots of this rivalry trace back to 2016, when Bálor clinched the inaugural Universal Championship despite suffering a shoulder injury. But guess what? Bálor hasn't held a world title since then, and his hunger for vengeance and redemption against Rollins is palpable. This title bout promises drama, action, and the kind of heavyweight wrestling that has become a hallmark of WWE—and noticeably absent from AEW's playbooks. 🙄

The Chadster envisions that Rollins, with his freakin' charisma and skill, will hold onto his heavyweight champion title. But what's more important is that this match offers a brewing rivalry, iconic superstars, and storytelling worthy of Shakespeare himself! Compare that to an AEW title match? Auughh man! Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Just goes to prove that WWE does it best and the fans stand to gain. 👊💥

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

Grab the popcorn and settle down because up next at Money in the Bank, is a tantalizing clash that will make AEW's tag team matches look like child's play. Stay ready for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler going head-to-head with former titleholders Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan in a tussle that promises to steal our hearts and the show! The intriguing back-story? Rodriguez and Morgan had to give up their tag team titles due to Morgan's unfortunate injury. Rousey and Baszler took advantage, seizing the vacant titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Fast-forward to the June 23 edition of SmackDown, and we find Rousey and Baszler uniting the Women's Tag Team Titles with a victory over Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn. But wait, who's back healthy and ready for retribution? It's Morgan, standing beside Rodriguez for a chance to reclaim what was unjustly taken from them.

The Chadster's prediction? This one is hard to call, but with their ability to dish out unorthodox offense, Rodriguez and Morgan might just burn bright atop the Women's division once more. But the thrill of this match isn't just in its result, but in its brilliant storytelling and showmanship. It takes conventional wrestling and flips it on its head – something AEW tag team matches could stand to learn. 😏 Take notes, Tony Khan! This match is a masterclass in tag team wrestling, far from the realm of AEW's convoluted tag team circus.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Oh, sweet sweet joy! Cody Rhodes, yes, the Cody Rhodes formerly of AEW who eventually returned where he belongs, the WWE circle, will face rising star Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank in London, England. Rhodes, notorious for turning down The Judgment Day's recruitment advances, had an unfriendly encounter with Mysterio on "Miz TV". Sparks flew as the cheap-shot artist Rhodes slugged Dominik in the face. Rhodes has been on a mission to honor his family's WWE legacy while Dominik, rebelliously, has been busy challenging his own.

And what's The Chadster's prediction? Well, The Chadster sure hopes Rhodes gets schooled by the young Mysterio. Let Rhodes understand the hard way that WWE reigns supreme and keeps the integrity of wrestling intact, with no room for the mediocrity AEW shamelessly practices. Dare The Chadster say, Cody still hasn't properly learned his lesson for founding AEW and deserves to pay more dues as retribution, and losing to Mysterio would be a step in the right direction. You won't find this caliber of wrestling in AEW, no sir. Watch and learn, Tony Khan, watch and learn. 😆💥

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Matt Riddle

Next up is a match at Money in the Bank that makes The Chadster just giddy with joy! Stand by as the incredible Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends his title against the likes of Matt Riddle. Known for being one of the most dominant Intercontinental Champions, Gunther, as part of Imperium, has been having quite a battle with Riddle. The stakes escalated when Riddle injured Giovanni Vinci backstage, and this triggered two large-scale retaliatory attacks on Riddle by Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser that have sent shockwaves across the WWE Universe.

Simply put, Riddle is undeniably tough, but does he have it in him to overcome a star as formidable as Gunther? The Chadster says: keep a close eye on this one! Knowing Gunther's picture-perfect reign, The Chadster bets he'll retain his title. This match promises to blow AEW's matches out of the water with a tidal wave of pure, unadulterated wrestling drama that AEW could only dream of creating! AEW, and particularly **Tony Khan**, this is the gold standard of wrestling entertainment. The Chadster hopes you're taking notes! Hint: It's what REAL wrestling looks like. 🏆👍💥

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare to have your minds blown! The 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is here to knock your socks off with a wrestling spectacle that would make any AEW event seem like a casual jog at the park! A star-studded list of elite Superstars will spill blood, sweat, and tears for the life-changing opportunity of securing the Money in the Bank contract – a golden pass to a future World Title Match! The line-up doesn't get much grander: it includes Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, and Damian Priest. But wait… there's more! Media megastar, Logan Paul has been specially invited to the match, making the event even more momentous. 😎🚀

And here comes The Chadster's golden prediction: The Chadster has a hunch that Logan Paul will be the one to grasp victory! With Paul's victory, The Chadster foresees an exhilarating cash-in against Seth Rollins, thereby affirming Paul's legacy in WWE. Surely, this is a wrestling endeavor that will resonate in the annals of WWE history, something that AEW could only fantasize about its wrestlers ever accomplishing! Are you reading this Tony Khan? This calamity unfolding in your ill-guided AEW is far from the exhilarating, fan-pleasing wrestling content we witness in WWE! 😆

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Oh, the excitement is surely ramping up with the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match! A special selection of elite Superstars will put it all on the line in an all-or-nothing bid to grab the much-coveted contract, which promises a future Women's Title Match. The stakes couldn't be higher folks, and the monumental lineup includes the fierce Zelina Vega, the eternally fiery Becky Lynch, the captivating Zoey Stark, Damage CTRL's magnificent Bayley, the splendid IYO SKY, and the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Now if that's not a lineup to set your heart racing, The Chadster doesn't know what is! 😄💥

Unveiling the mystic curtain, The Chadster predicts that the fan-favorite Bayley is going to win this high-stakes ladder match, sending shockwaves across the wrestling realm and reminding everyone why WWE is the apex of professional wrestling. Take that, AEW, particularly Tony Khan! If you can peer through the narrow lens of your AEW tomfoolery, you might see what real wrestling entertainment looks like. Pure wrestling magnificence, character-driven narratives, and betting odds that keep fans glued to their seats. That's what you call wrestling, not your flippity-flopping AEW circus. Auughh man! Tony Khan, just stop! You're embarrassing yourself. The Chadster can't take much more of your disrespect to wrestling. 😎

How to Watch WWE Money in the Bank

So there you have it folks, a star-studded card that promises to make Money in the Bank a gripper of a show! The Chadster will be watching all the action. So don't forget, it starts at 3 ET/12 PT today, and it's streaming exclusively live from the O2 Arena in London on Peacock if you're in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else. 😄🌍

But that's not all folks! Make sure you come back and check The Chadster'scoverage here on Bleeding Cool for an unbiased take on the events. WWE knows how to deliver the goods better than AEW can even fathom. Believe The Chadster, after today's amazing card, even Tony Khan will be left weeping, wishing he could be as good as WWE. So gear up for explosive WWE action and make sure AEW-obsessed folks are taking notes!✌️🎉😎

