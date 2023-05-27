WWE NOC: Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion (The Shield Rule!) The dust settled on his match with AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions - and Seth "Freakin" Rollins is our new World Heavyweight Champion.

Collectively, they burned through Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Rey Mysterio, Edge, and Bobby Lashley on USA Network's WWE Monday Night Raw and FOX's WWE SmackDown on the road to the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. And now… on Saturday, May 27th… at WWE Night of Champions… "The Visionary" Seth "Freakin" Rollins and "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles met one-on-one to determine who will walk away with the new World Heavyweight Title. But more important than that? We're going to get to know who Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman (and probably a decent chunk of fans) will be making fun of on SmackDown next Friday when the belt gets labeled a "participation trophy" and a second-place title. So how did things turn out? Here's a quick tour…

Okay, let's kick things off with a look at the Triple H-narrated cold open for the event:

Well, that's a pretty sweet entrance from Rollins:

Followed by a look at an early attempt at some top-rope action:

Yeah – this move right here? This is why it's good to have a veteran in the ring who knows what they're doing like Styles:

After an impressive back-and-forth, the history-making moment came after Rollins kicked out of a pedigree from Styles (so rude). From there, Styles would unleash a superkick on Styles, following it up with his own pedigree – and then a Stomp just to put the finishing touches on the title win. Here's a look at what went down immediately after the match, with Triple H entering the ring to award Rollins the new WWE Heavyweight Champion in a very emotional moment (before Rollins reportedly jets off to continue filming Captain America: New World Order or at least those are the rumblings):

And here's the official key art making it… official:

