WWE NXT 2.0 Recap 6/21: Who Is The NXT North American Champion?

After a kind of lackluster show last week, NXT 2.0 looks to bounce back this week with a pretty full card of matches, including Tony D'Angelo challenging Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American title. Was he successful in the pursuit of his first title in the brand? Let's take a look.

Carmelo Hayes vs Tony D'Angelo – NXT North American Championship

This week's main event saw Carmelo Hayes try to hold on to his NXT North American Championship in a battle against Tony D'Angelo. Tony D dominated much of this bout, using his size and brute strength advantage over Hayes from the start. His "family" surrounded the ring as he laid into Hayes with pummeling shots and his usual arsenal of impressive grapples and stretches.

Hayes used his speed and agility to rally though, and we get a nice competitive battle to the end. And the end comes when Stacks distracts the ref and Tony D calls for Santos Escobar to throw him the brass knuckles. He pulls them out but instead tosses them to Hayes, who clocks Tony D with them and pins him to retain.

Winner & Still Champion: Carmelo Hayes

In other action this week on NXT 2.0, we saw Solo Sikoa go down to Grayson Waller thanks to an exposed turnbuckle.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeat the team of Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz in tag team action.

Diamond Mine's Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp getting a win over Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in a tag team match thanks to interference from Stacks and Two Dimes.

Cameron Grimes beating young Edris Enofé, whom he wanted to see more edge and determination out of and got it here.

Von Wagner getting a win over Brooks Jensen in revenge for his costing him a win last week.

Alba Fyre winning over Lash Legend via disqualification when Legend blasted Fyre with her own baseball bat.

We also had a number of non-match moments too, including the hype package for former NXT UK star Jordan Devlin coming to NXT 2.0 as JD McDonagh, yet another rich European character and an instant contender for the worst ring name in all of WWE.

We had an in-ring promo from Wes Lee, who continued to pour his heart out to the NXT crowd and tell them how hard these past couple of months have been, up until he was interrupted by Trick Williams, who came out to mock and insult Lee for remaining in NXT without his former MSK partner. There isn't really a resolution here, but I assume they'll be facing each other pretty soon.

Tiffany Stratton cuts a video promo on Wendy Choo and honestly, it's kind of hard to argue anything she's saying here about what is the single dumbest gimmick in WWE today.

We got a backstage interview with Giovanni Vinci after his impressive debut last week, which was interrupted by Ikemen Jiro, who challenges Vinci to a match.

There's another Apollo Crews hype video, this time seeing him breaking up a mugging at night. I guess he's like some kind of crime-fighter now or something.

Toxic Attraction cut an in-ring promo that was interrupted by Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, who are looking to put gold around their waists, but that drew the ire of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

We saw the start of a feud between Kiana James and Indi Hartwell.

We learned that Nikkita Lyons will return from injury next week.

Crazy Joe Gacy rambled on about some stupid crap that no one cares about.

And we saw Thea Hail getting started at Chase University and meeting her new roommate.

And that's that for this week's show. Not too much exciting happened and there was more silly nonsense than what is acceptable. Hopefully, the talk of Triple H returning to Orlando and taking control of NXT again are true, cause yikes.

Till next time friends.