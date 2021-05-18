WWE NXT 5/18 Preview: Gargano/Reed Cage Match for North American Title

Hey gang! So while Johnny Gargano's NXT North American title defense against Bronson Reed has been set for tonight for a while now, it wasn't until last week that we learned that the title match would take place inside a steel cage. Gargano has looked terrified to face Reed and has taken every opportunity to try to get out of the match or even take Reed out ahead of the match. Well, his efforts were for not, as tonight he will be trapped inside the cage with a raging Reed and only one man will walk out as NXT North American Champion.

The feud between the two men has reached a boiling point since Gargano barely got the win against Reed at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Ever since then and since Reed secured his rematch, Gargano hasn't wasted a moment in antagonizing Reed, including in a video package from yesterday:

Reed is no coward though and responded with his own video where he promises he will win the title tonight:

Here's how wwe.com previews the big title match tonight:

Bronson Reed has been licking his chops for weeks waiting for another opportunity to become NXT North American Champion. The Colossal Superstar will finally get his chance next week on NXT, and it will come inside a steel cage. Reed will challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title next Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA The Colossal One earned this rematch by virtue of a win over Austin Theory last month. Reed came up short in his previous outing against Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, though Gargano had a significant advantage with Reed a night removed from a grueling Gauntlet Eliminator. Now, by Reed's personal request after a dastardly backstage ambush from Gargano and Theory, he'll get his hands on the champion inside a steel cage. While Gargano has consistently found ways to retain the gold, escaping this challenge would prove to be his most impressive act yet. Will Reed bring Johnny Wrestling's third reign as NXT North American Champion to an end?

In addition to the steel cage title match tonight, NXT will also feature Zoey Stark taking on Toni Storm, an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, Pete Dunne in a sitdown interview with Arash Markazi, and more build towards next week's NXT title rematch between Finn Balor and champion Karrion Kross. To check it all out tonight, tune in to the USA Network at 8 pm.