WWE NXT Great American Bash Preview: Title Matches & Big Debut Set

Our preview for tonight's NXT Great American Bash on Peacock, where Carmelo Hayes will defend the NXT Title against Ilja Dragunov.

Peacock will belong to the gang down in NXT tonight when the brand's own Premium Live Event, NXT Great American Bash, streams live from Cedar Park, Texas. The name, of course, evokes some good ol' NWA/WCW nostalgia, but while the event has its roots in the past, tonight's show will be all about the future as some of the best young talents will face off in the ring for various titles and a much-hyped Olympic Gold Medalist will make his in-ring debut.

Tonight's main event will see one of WWE's most acclaimed young stars, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, defend his title against another young talent with loads of potential, Ilja Dragunov. Does the Russian phenom have what it takes to dethrone Hayes tonight at NXT Great American Bash? Let's see what WWE.com has to say.

The NXT Championship will be on the line at NXT Great American Bash as Carmelo Hayes defends the brands top prize against Ilja Dragunov. Hayes has been a busy Superstar since winning the title at NXT Stand & Deliver, having endured challenges from Bron Breakker, Baron Corbin, and most recently a battle with The Judgment Day. Now in his way is one of the toughest Superstars in all of NXT as The Mad Dragon defeated Breakker to become the No. 1 Contender. Tune into NXT Great American Bash streaming live on Peacock at 8/7 C and on WWE Network everywhere else to see if Hayes will remain HIM or if the unbesiegbar era will begin!

Along with that, tonight we will see Thea Hail challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship in a Submission Match, Dominik Mysterio defends the North American Championship against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee in a Triple Threat Match, The Family challenging Gallus for the NXT Tag Team Championship, Roxanne Perez taking on Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild Match, the team of Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz facing Meta-Four in an Eight Person Mixed Tag Team Match, and Baron Corbin will be taking on Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson in his pro-wrestling debut match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT Great American Bash tonight at 8 pm exclusively on Peacock.

