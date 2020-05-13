WWE NXT Looks for Ratings War Win with Tonight's DX Reunion

WWE is a savvy pro wrestling company. When ratings are down, they have a plethora of plans they can use to turn things around. For example, they could bring back an attitude era star. Or, as another example, they could bring back an attitude era star. Have we mentioned bringing back an "Attitude Era" star? Okay, we get that this might sound a little bit repetitious right now, and you're probably thinking, don't WWE have any other ideas? Okay, how about this: they can bring back two attitude era stars for an episode of NXT? Bet you never saw that one coming.

WWE has announced that Shawn Michaels and Triple H, the "Attitude Era" stars and best friends who once made up the popular stable Degeneration X, will appear on tonight's episode of NXT to… make another announcement. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the announcement earlier today, but that must not have gotten enough traction, because WWE soon revealed that said announcement would be announced by Degeneration X themselves.

NXT has consistently lost in the Wednesday Night ratings wars to upstart promotion AEW, even though the entire reason WWE put NXT in a live two-hour slot on Cable televisions Wednesdays was to show up AEW Dynamite. The plan has succeeded in preventing Dynamite from gaining an audience to rival Raw and SmackDown, but NXT has lost all but a few weeks since Dynamite launched last Fall. That's despite a brief surge from the heavy promotion of NXT during Survivor Series as well as moving stars like Finn Balor and Charlotte Flair to the show. Now, WWE will see if HHH and HBK have enough left in the tank to pop a rating one more time and give NXT a much-needed boost. Will you reward them by tuning in tonight at 8 PM on the USA Network?