The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Shares Extensive BTS Documentary

Check out an impressive behind-the-scenes look at AMC's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Though we may have closed the book on AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – at least for now – that doesn't mean there still aren't some amazing insights to be gathered about how it all came together. In that spirit, AMC released a detailed documentary/featurette with Lincoln, Gurira, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, and many others, offering viewers a guided tour of how the spinoff series made it from the page to the screen.

For an extensive look behind the scenes of the six-episode spinoff series, check out the following documentary – probably one of the best production featurette released so far for any TWD series:

At the end of the finale, Rick & Michonne are finally able to have some quality family time with Cailey Fleming's Judith and Antony Azor's R.J. – as the "brave man" finally gets a chance to be a husband and father after far too long, thanks to a woman who doesn't understand the meaning of "give up." Here's a better look at that special moment via official images released earlier this week:

And here's a look back at what Lincoln & Gurira had to share with the TWD universe heading into the finale:

Andy Lincoln has a special message to the fans! Don't miss him tonight on the finale of #TheOnesWhoLive on AMC! pic.twitter.com/1GwbCjKTjw — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 31, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

