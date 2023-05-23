WWE NXT Preview: The Women's Championship Tournament Semi-Finals In our preview for tonight's episode of WWE NXT on USA, we will look at two semi-final matches of the NXT Women's Championship Tournament.

All eyes will be on the ladies of NXT tonight, and it has nothing to do with their looks. After tonight's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, we will know who the two women are that will be battling for the brand's Women's Championship. Since now-Raw star Indi Hartwell was forced to relinquish the Women's Championship right after this year's WWE Draft, the women of NXT have been at war with one another in the form of a tournament to crown a new Champion, and after tonight's semi-final matches, we will be only one final step away from seeing who that will be.

The semi-final match with the most attention on it is the one between former Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and brash young superstar Tiffany Stratton. Both women appear destined for main roster stardom someday, but they will first try to add gold from their current brand before then. Let's see what WWE.com says about tonight's match.

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is on a mission to reclaim her title, but standing in her way is one of the fastest-rising Superstars in NXT, Tiffany Stratton. Both Perez and Stratton impressed in the First Round of the NXT Women's Championship Tournament, gaining wins over Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, respectively.

With just two spots remaining in this chase for one of NXT's biggest prizes, anything could happen when these two Superstars hit the ring. Will Perez get one step closer to again winning the NXT Women's Title, or will it be Tiffy Time for Stratton? Tune in to NXT on USA at 8/7 C to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Lyra Valkyria and Cora Jade battle in the other tournament semi-final match; Axiom will take on Dabba-Kato, while Nathan Frazer faces Noam Dar.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

